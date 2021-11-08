CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's called the Great Resignation of the American workforce. And just when the need for hospital-level care is reaching peak levels, nurses are quitting their jobs in record numbers, as reported by Web MD. https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20210920/survey-critical-care-nurses-consider-quitting-due-covid/
Like all other businesses, hospitals and other healthcare facilities are scrambling to figure out how to retain staff and hire for their recently vacated positions. The pandemic seems to be a scapegoat for all of this. But this has been coming for a long time. The pandemic was simply fuel for the fire.
And nowhere is this problem hitting closer to home than when it comes to healthcare. Again, the so-called "nursing shortage" is a prime example. Nurses are leaving their jobs for a myriad of reasons, not the least of which is they are looking to have a voice while feeling seen and respected for the service they have provided during the pandemic.
Families of loved ones who need specialized care for a loved one are feeling the same way. So the problem comes down to three things: quality of work-life, a need for a voice, and a need for respect.
Now, a North Carolina-based homecare agency is offering a compassionate solution to this very timely problem and coming at it from both sides of the equation: Questionable treatment of nurses and families facing the healthcare shortage.
Home Rule's mission is to provide skilled nurses who are experts with tracheostomies, ventilators, and feeding tubes, in homes to help relieve some of the pressure from crowded hospitals amidst the so-called "nursing shortage."
What nursing shortage? The mainstream media has recently highlighted the phenomenon of nurses fleeing hospitals as part of the purported shortage.
But check a few more sources, and you may find that there's not a "nursing shortage" per se, but more of a shortage of nurses willing to work in overcrowded conditions.
So, what can be done about the mass exodus of nurses who can no longer handle their larger workloads?
Two words: Home Nursing. (It's a newsworthy trend worth following).
Home Rule CEO Christy McGlothlin founded Home Rule primarily because of her experiences with her special needs child and the difficulty she initially encountered when trying to find home health care for her daughter.
"After spending more than 100 days in hospitals with our daughter, I lost count of how many times I heard nurses and doctors say how children often thrive in a home environment. So, I thought, what's to stop me from launching a home nursing agency to help others avoid lengthy hospital stays? And that's just what I did."
McGlothlin recently announced that she is expanding her company and seeking 250 new nurses for work in homes.
Overseeing the initiative for expansion is Home Rule Director of Operations Chris Houck, who said, "Every day we work as a team to live up to our motto: 'One nurse for one patient for one home℠' because we believe our one-on-one home patient care is a welcome alternative to having small numbers of nurses in hospitals or nursing homes caring for hundreds of patients with diverse needs."
Home Rule specializes in placing skilled nurses in homes, caring for children and young adults who often have chronic lung conditions, frequently with tracheostomies, feeding tubes, or ventilators.
What Home Rule Does:
- Provides caring, compassionate, accurate, and timely medical placement and supply services.
- Supports families with refreshing positive attitudes and excellent professional nursing services.
- Helps their clients to reach their full potential in all areas of life because families thrive in the Home Rule environment, where autonomy is key.
- When appropriate, Home Rule helps keep your loved ones out of overcrowded hospitals and healthcare facilities.
Christy McGlothlin is the CEO of Home Rule LLC, a home care nursing service based in North Carolina, a book author, and mother of 7 children including one special needs daughter.
Home Rule website: https://www.HomeRule.net/
