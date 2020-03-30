BOSTON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greeley Company, a leader in healthcare consulting, education, external peer review and interim staffing solutions, announces today that its interim staffing division is offering Chief Medical Officer (CMO) On-Call staffing. As COVID-19 presents unprecedented challenges to the healthcare industry, this offering allows hospitals and health systems to access a CMO's experience remotely for just-in-time clinical leadership.
The current COVID-19 outbreak has put tremendous strain on hospitals and healthcare workers. Many hospitals could benefit from additional leadership, but simply don't have the means or the bandwidth to hire key physician executives amid this crisis. Greeley's CMOs will assist in accordance with the needs of the organization, providing clinical leadership in time-sensitive situations needed to respond to COVID-19, such as managing medical staff, spearheading innovation and change, and providing outside expertise.
"As COVID-19 continues to unfold, Greeley is committed to providing the right resources for healthcare organizations, when and where you need them," says Greeley President, Steve Bryant. "By working with a Greeley CMO, hospitals can expand their capacity to address COVID-19-related challenges and deliver on their critical role in combatting this public health crisis."
To learn more about The Greeley Company's CMO On-Call solution, please call 888.749.3054 or email info@greeley.com.
About Greeley
The Greeley Company is a leading provider of consulting, education, interim staffing, credentialing management, and external peer review to healthcare organizations nationwide. Headquartered in the greater Boston area, The Greeley Company has helped more than 1,000 healthcare organizations within the past three years address challenges related to regulatory compliance, credentialing and privileging, peer reviews, clinician burnout, bylaws and physician-hospital alignment. The Greeley Company is a part of The Chartis Group, which provides comprehensive advisory and analytics services to the healthcare industry. For more information, please visit www.greeley.com.