SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public health officials globally are working together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Expanding access to reliable screening is critical to containment efforts. The Project Baseline COVID-19 Program is a collaboration between Verily's Project Baseline and the California Governor's office, federal, state and local public health authorities to expand access to COVID-19 screening and testing in areas with a high volume of known cases.
Verily has enlisted The Hawthorne Effect to assist in establishing and staffing sample collection sites. "We're committed to assisting public health officials rapidly expand testing in every way possible. Our Hawthorne HEROs are credentialed health professionals who live and work in the Bay Area. We will assist in staffing these screening and testing areas for our community," said Jodi Akin, Founder, President and CEO of Hawthorne. Together we can fight COVID-19, flatten the curve and save lives."
If you are in the California Bay Area and interested in getting tested for COVID-19, complete an online screener based on guidelines from public health officials and see if testing is available for you through this program at this time. For more go to: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/
About Hawthorne Effect: Hawthorne Effect provides a direct to patient enterprise level, end to end integrated health monitoring and evidence generation platform that improves retention, increases data accuracy, and enables broader patient access to clinical trials. The Company's network of credentialed health professionals called HEROs is a unique technology-enabled labor force economy providing decentralized study visits anywhere, anytime as well as performing research roles remotely through its proprietary enabling technology. https://www.hawthorne-effect.com