DENVER, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the number of health and wellbeing programs continues to grow, large employers are increasingly challenged to organize and manage these programs for their employees. To streamline the selection, contracting and implementation process, the Health Transformation Alliance (HTA) and Welltok, its consumer engagement platform of choice, are creating a curated marketplace of these programs on behalf of the over 50 HTA Member/Owners across the nation. Today, Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO), the leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, was announced as the first health and wellbeing partner to be selected for the new marketplace.
"We are excited to introduce the marketplace starting with Livongo's Diabetes, Hypertension, Diabetes Prevention, and Weight Management programs," said Robert Andrews, HTA chief executive officer. "Our goal is to build out the marketplace for our Member/Owners with programs focused on key high-cost areas – starting with diabetes management and prevention; musculoskeletal; and expert medical opinion services."
With more than 30 million Americans living with diabetes1, driving a 2.3x greater annual medical spend2, HTA Member/Owners identified this as their priority area of focus. Livongo was selected for its comprehensive approach to chronic condition management and proven success working with over 800 organizations, including over 30% of Fortune 500 companies, as of March 2, 2020. Livongo's Members are provided cellular-enabled devices, free and unlimited supplies, access to integrated continuous glucose monitors, real-time health insights through Health Nudges™, and 24x7 support from certified health coaches. Livongo's programs have demonstrated measurable and sustainable clinical outcomes at scale with the average Member reducing HbA1c by nearly one percentage point. A recent scientific study also demonstrated how Livongo drove a 5.8% decrease in medical spending in one year for two large self-insured Fortune 50 companies3.
"With the world focused on COVID-19, it's more important than ever to make it easy for people with chronic conditions, who are more at risk, to have access to solutions that allow them to manage their conditions outside of physician offices and hospitals," said Livongo Chief Executive Officer Zane Burke. "With remote patient monitoring and 24x7 telehealth access to our Certified Diabetes Educators and other health coaches, Livongo provides the right solution at the right time. We are excited to be named by HTA and Welltok as the first company in the curated marketplace, making it easier for leading employers to select and deploy our proven chronic condition management solutions to their employees."
"Now, more than ever, it is essential to support all aspects of employees' health and wellbeing with highly relevant and easily accessible resources and support. We are well-positioned to rapidly and effectively deploy critical communications and essential benefits through our employee engagement platform," said Scott Rotermund, Welltok's co-founder and chief growth officer. "Together with the HTA, we've created a process to identify and implement best-in-class programs, with the long-term goal of sharing program effectiveness to lift the industry as a whole."
This partnership will address the challenge of identifying, vetting and consolidating program partners for benefit professionals at the HTA Member/Owner organizations. Criteria for the marketplace selection process include the ability to drive meaningful outcomes with an emphasis on improved health, cost reduction, a user-friendly experience and a focus on employee engagement. In addition to the initial four key areas, there will be concentrated efforts on behavioral health resources designed to support anxiety, depression and substance abuse. Other types of programs being evaluated include sleep health, maternity, oncology, telemedicine and financial wellbeing.
Programs selected to be in the marketplace will be integrated into Welltok's consumer engagement platform. The platform serves as the single destination for employees to access relevant health and wellbeing programs, as well as incentives that their employer may offer for participation.
To support this HTA marketplace, Welltok will apply experience it has from building out its Connect Partner Ecosystem currently leveraged by other health plan and employer clients. "For years, we have delivered a data-driven personalized experience for millions of consumers across the nation," added Rotermund. "We are honored to continue expanding this reach with the support of the HTA and new partners like Livongo."
About Livongo
Livongo empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that focus on the whole person and make it easier to stay healthy. Using its AI+AI engine, Livongo's team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter.
Health Transformation Alliance
The Health Transformation Alliance (HTA) is a cooperative of more than 50 of America's leading employers that have come together to fix our broken healthcare system. With responsibility for more than 7 million covered lives and a collective annual health care spend of $27 billion, the member companies of the HTA have combined their resources, knowledge and experience to transform the way health care is delivered. To that end, the HTA has developed value-driven solutions in Data & Analytics, Pharmacy, Medical and Consumer Engagement specifically designed to improve patient care and economic value.
About Welltok
Welltok is a consumer activation company that drives individuals to take actions that optimize their total wellbeing. Only Welltok leverages advanced analytics and machine learning to engage consumers with timely and relevant multi-channel, personalized resources and incentives. Our solutions integrate data driven SaaS software, curated resources and professional services to help health plans, employers, providers and public entities drive growth, build longitudinal relationships and improve healthcare value. Follow us on Twitter @Welltok.com
