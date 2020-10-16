The Healthy Living Coalition Launches to Unite Business Leadership and Accelerate Solutions That Address Global Nutrition and Food Insecurity

United by WW International, Inc., the Healthy Living Coalition is an alliance of corporate partners including Bank of America, Beyond Meat®, Bright Health, Chobani, Hint Inc., JPMorgan Chase, Lineage Logistics, Panera Bread, Pret A Manger, Oak View Group (OVG), The Vitamin Shoppe and WWE, committed to strategic leadership and resources, alongside non-profit partners American Diabetes Association®, Feeding America®, Wholesome Wave, and WhyHunger