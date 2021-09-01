STUDIO CITY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With National Recovery Month here, Walk Towards Recovery's purpose is to unite the community of Los Angeles in spreading awareness for rehab treatment and recovering individuals. This walk is open to everyone, even if you have not been personally affected by drug abuse.

On September 25th, 2021 at 12:00PM, Walk Towards Recovery will kick off with a musical performance from Heavenly Studios on The Heavenly Center grounds. After the music concludes, the walk will begin at the center and head down Ventura Blvd. Our turnaround point will be at the intersection on Colfax Ave. The duration of the walk will be 2.2 miles roundtrip, approximately an hour.

The Heavenly Center is an inclusive treatment facility centered around music, art, and creative expression to assist individuals through the recovery process. It was founded in August of 2020 by American record producer and songwriter, Scott Storch, which then followed the launch of Heavenly Studios.

