LEXINGTON, Ky., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HELPWARE Corp, the leader in modern outsourced customer service and business process outsourcing (BPO), leverages its global reach for good. The company announces today the launch of THE HELPCARE FOUNDATION, a consortium of BPO providers, customers and individuals coming together to fight childhood cancers across the globe. By joining forces with World Child Cancer the new foundation has a singular goal to pool resources in support of the over 400,000 children around the world suffering from cancer; with the goal of reversing the shockingly low survival rate in underdeveloped countries.
"The important work of saving the lives of children with cancer cannot wait or be done by one entity alone. We need the strength and unity of the private sector now more than ever. When we learned through Helpware's CEO, Robert Nash, that the company had a vision that for a community to be whole and healthy, it must be based on people's love and concern for each other, we knew we had found a like-minded partner. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on the generosity of time and money from companies like Helpware. We are thrilled to be a partner with the Helpcare Foundation!
- Stephanie Cox, Executive Director US, World Child Cancer
"THE HELPCARE FOUNDATION is an opportunity for the BPO / Services sector to make a dynamic impact in the global communities in which we live and work each day. For those children diagnosed with cancer in low and middle income countries, survival rates can be as low as 10%, with many children dying without effective pain relief. In comparison, 80% of children with cancer in the high income world survive. The geographies with the most needs and challenges for support also happen to be in the "backyard" of the largest BPO / Service Hubs in the world. What a wonderful opportunity for the Services Sector to unite with a cause and provide support that will drive a significant impact for the amazing people we employ, right in their own communities."
- Robert Nash, President, THE HELPCARE FOUNDATION
To learn more, www.thehelpcarefoundation.com
