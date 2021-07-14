TOKYO, Japan, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- THE HOUSE OF PRINCE ABDULRAHMAN SORI ANNOUNCES THE "COVID BE GONE" INITIATIVE SPEARHEADED BY PRINCESS KAREN CHATMAN
The House of Prince Abdulrahman Ibrahim Ibn Sori, announces a Global initiative spearheaded by Princess Karen Chatman and partnering with other Royal around the world. The initiative "COVID BE GONE" aims to increase knowledge of COVID 19 while emphasizing the importance of being vaccinated. The Global Initiative first symposium will be held December 2021in New York, New York, United States.
Her Royal Highness Princess Karen Chatman, kindly known as Princess Karen Chatman, is a favored Princess in the Americas and abroad, known for her humanitarian efforts. Princess Karen Chatman is an American-born citizen commonly referred to as the Princess of the People. Her Highness lives a very private life, yet she is highly active with various charities within her community and globally. Princess Karen Chatman is the founder of Think Pink for a Cure and the Princess Karen Foundation of Global Development, two charities dedicated to finding a cure for incurable diseases.
Her Highness Princess Karen is remarkably known for being one of the few Royals of mixed race, such as the Duchess of Sussex Megan Markel, and for her charitable contributions to society. Princess Karen Chatman commits to bringing clean water to parts of the world where clean water is not available and educating girls that live in undeveloped areas of the world. In adding to Princess Karen's quest for the improvement of humanity. On July 12th, 2021, Princess Karen Chatman launched the "COVID BE GONE" Initiative partnering with Royals from around the Globe. Her Highness stated that the objectives of the COVID BE GONE initiative are to bring Global awareness of the need for all people to be vaccinated against COVID 19, to provide transparency, actual hard scientific facts to the people of the pros and cons of receiving the COVID 19 vaccine from the makers of the vaccine.
Her Highness further stated that people need to understand and trust the COVID 19 vaccine. Yet, before trust in the COVID 19 vaccine can occur, there must be transparency on its effects. Therefore, the Royals are taking a stance in leading the "COVID BE GONE" initiative, providing facts about the COVID 19 vaccine and calling upon manufacturers and producers of the COVID 19 vaccine to reduce their cost. The Royals of America, Africa, Asia, and Europe who are part of the COVID BE GONE initiative, hopes to influence suppliers, manufacturers, and producers of the COVID 19 vaccine, into lowering the overall cost to countries and to making it more affordable for purchase and to donating some quantities of the vaccines to countries that cannot afford the lifesaving vaccine. If we all work together to fight COVID 19, we are that much closer to ending COVID 19, says Her Royal Highness, Princess Karen Chatman.
Princess Karen Chatman is a loving mother to her children Prince Elvis, Princess Krysta, Prince BrentonKonner, and a devoted wife to her husband, Duke of Acaba Rayshon Chatman.
Her Royal Highness Princess Karen Chatman is a published author, a working Princess, a philanthropist, and a living legend.
The article was written by International Reporter Selia Wang, Tokyo Japan
Media Contact
Fatima Al Khouri, H.R.H Princess Karen Chatman, +1 (404) 947-5131, h.r.h.princesskaren@gmail.com
SOURCE H.R.H Princess Karen Chatman