NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reinforcing its commitment to elevate the human experience in healthcare, The Beryl Institute publishes a new white paper, Improving Outcomes: The Impact of Experience in Ambulatory Care. The paper includes insights from nine experience-focused leaders and emphasizes the importance of prioritizing patient experience in ambulatory care, a rapidly growing sector of US healthcare. It reveals that ambulatory care practices are behind acute care settings in making experience a strategic focus, a risk for ambulatory providers, as healthcare consumers will have raised expectations post-COVID.
The goal of this white paper is to identify what matters most to ambulatory care patients and provide strategic takeaways to help ambulatory practices improve experience. In healthcare where 47 percent of consumers are likely to switch providers following a poor experience, it is essential for ambulatory care leaders to listen to their patients and create processes that make this form of care delivery as convenient and accessible as possible.
The paper illustrates strategic considerations for ambulatory care organizations and leaders to excel at improving patient experience:
- Cultivate and support improvement leaders.
- Organize teams responsible for improving patient experience.
- Train staff in improvement concepts and techniques.
- Pay attention to customer service.
- Recognize and reward success.
"Healthcare consumers have renewed and evolving expectations and are seeking care based on trusting relationships," said Stacy Palmer, CPXP, Senior Vice President & COO of The Beryl Institute. "This is your opportunity to listen, act and ensure your patients are treated as human beings first. Doing so now, before you have to, could be the lifeline needed in this competitive industry."
This white paper is available with an Executive Brief, a three-page summary with key points and takeaways. To download the white paper and Executive Brief, please visit: https://www.theberylinstitute.org/store/viewproduct.aspx?id=18137268
About The Beryl Institute:
The Beryl Institute is the global community of practice committed to elevating the human experience in healthcare. We believe human experience is grounded in experiences of patients & families, those who work in healthcare and the communities they serve. We define patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care.
Media Contact
Emily Solinger, The Beryl Institute, 8664882379, emily.solinger@theberylinstitute.org
SOURCE The Beryl Institute