PEKIN, Ill., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) International Chapter's "Build A Professional Practice as an Eating Disorder Professional: The Business and Clinical Foundations" -- iaedp™'s 3rd Annual Professional Training Days series – demonstrates for healthcare professionals how to successfully develop their own private practice.
The professional training will be accessible virtually to health care professionals from around the globe on November 19 and 20, 2021.
The two full days of training are hosted by the International Chapter Chair of Canada, Andrew Sofin, MA, RP, TCF, RMFT. Registration for the training conference is now open and is $125 for both days. For current students, registration is $75, and the group registration rate is $75 per person for three or more.
To register, visit: https://iaedp.site-ym.com/event/intltrainingday2021. Learn more about the iaedp™ International Chapter by visiting https://membershare.iaedp.com/international-chapter/.
The two-day eating disorders training conference includes 11 sessions with one roundtable discussion. Topics covered include the business foundation, psychotherapy, psychiatry, medical treatment, nutritional interventions, working with the client's family and integrative treatment for ED and ACT.
Participants will be awarded an official Certificate of Completion for 16 hours following the
two-day training.
Speakers from Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Egypt, United Kingdom and the United States will present in English for two full days. For a detailed 2-day schedule and a training flyer available for download, visit: https://membershare.iaedp.com/2021-iaedp-international-chapter-professional-training-days-hosted-by-canada-co-chair-andrew-sofin-ma-rp-tcf-rmft/.
About iaedp™ Foundation - Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.
