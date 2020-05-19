SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peer reviewed studies, augmented by contemporary research conducted over the last two months, predict that increases in substance use disorder cases and deaths could be expected to rise as much as 100% over the next two years. This could result in an additional 2,000 addiction deaths in California from opioid abuse alone.
The California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals (CCAPP) is the largest statewide consortium of community-based for profit and nonprofit substance use disorder treatment agencies and addiction-focused professionals in California. Following the Governor's statewide safer at home order, CCAPP began hosting weekly conference calls to gather input regarding the impact of the disease and the stay at home order. It also distributed a questionnaire through the California Behavioral Health Directors Association (CBHDA) to gain insight into data concerning COVID-19 impact. The results of these information gathering activities have shown that many programs are suffering short term consequences of the pandemic and many are ill-prepared to staff up for the oncoming increase in cases.
CCAPP has produced The Disease of Addiction Thrives on Isolation: A Report to Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Legislature on the Impact of COVID-19 on the State's Fragile Substance Use Disorder Treatment System which examines:
- The effect of recession on substance use disorder (SUD) cases and deaths.
- Temporal effects of regional disasters and crises on SUD cases and deaths (911, Katrina, Oklahoma City).
- Family level effects of job loss and SUD prevalence.
- The impact the pandemic has had on the capacity of the treatment system and its ability to save lives during and after the pandemic.
CCAPP has also produced the nation's first strategy document to reduce the number of cases and deaths from addiction the pandemic portends. Safer in Treatment and Recovery outlines specific policy planks to address shortages, improve accessibility to addiction treatment, and provide outreach to the thousands of Californian's who will be impacted by COVID-19 related anxiety, insecurity, and hopelessness that are leading to increased levels of SUD cases and deaths.
