NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveCare announced that it has been selected as the preferred provider of remote patient monitoring for members of The Independent Physician Association of America (TIPAAA), the leading trade association serving independent and integrated physician associations in the U.S. TIPAAA currently represents nearly 700 organization members/affiliates in 39 states and more than 300,000 U.S. physicians affiliated with IPA's.
"We are excited to partner with LiveCare. We Need More "Game Changers" like LiveCare to Effectively Manage our Growing High-Risk Patient Population," said TIPAAA President and Chief Executive Officer Albert Holloway, MBA, MHA. This progressive company has created the Link+, first smart two-way real-time audio/video Home Smart RPM Hub which allows patients to communicate with their Providers. The Link+ automatically connects with FDA Approved Remote Patient Home Monitoring Devices to help monitor hypertension, diabetes, obesity, SPO2 with heart rate, and temperature to yield a complete picture of a person's overall well-being. With the COVID-19 crisis, technology such as The Link+ can help save many lives and opens the doors to many physicians that need to be in close touch with their patients. The Link+ powered by LiveCare's capability of doing this is very valuable during difficult and challenging times with COVID-19.
"We are thrilled to partner with TIPAAA and its IPA and physician members to help provide a Widescale RPM Program for their physicians members during the Coronavirus," said Peri Avitan, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of LiveCare. The LiveCare Link+ is critically essential during the Coronavirus emergency because medical information and diagnostics can be performed remotely so that elderly, disabled and other patients using the LiveCare system do not have to travel to physicians' offices, hospitals or other locations where they might be exposed to Coronavirus or might expose other persons.
You can see more details about the Program at LiveCare's website: www.LiveCareUSA.com, email info@livecareusa.com or call 800-993-4233.
About LiveCare
LiveCare has brought the Remote Patient Monitoring Industry into the 21st century by creating the Link+, 4G Smart Home Gateway that integrates all the Medical Devices in the patient's home by using a touch-free Syncing Process. The Link+ helps overcomes the significant RPM deployment challenges, monitor chronic care patients and increasing better patient outcomes.
About TIPAAA
The IPA Association of America (TIPAAA) is the leading trade association serving Independent/Integrated Physician Associations. Founded in 1994 in Oakland, California, TIPAAA provides a wide range of products, services, and educational programs designed to help operate effectively and successfully in managed care. The association has nearly 700, chapters/affiliates in 39 states and more than 300,000 Physicians affiliated with IPAs.