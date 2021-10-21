BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the 19th of October, The Integritus Group is proud to announce the launch of a new Regulatory Compliance & Loss Prevention suite of services as well as solutions. This cache of expertise is tailored to meet the needs of owners as well as operators in the pharma, cannabis, and retail industries. With a wide variety of solutions available from consulting to compliance audits, program development, to loss prevention field resources, The Integritus Group has an option for any business looking for help with regulatory compliance and improved profitability.
The Integritus Group is comprised of 3 business units:
- The Pharma Compliance Group (PCG)- The industry leader in pharma compliance services. PCG is a full-service company committed to assisting pharma companies comply with state and federal regulations, avoiding costly fines, legal difficulties, damage to brand & reputation, and providing overall risk mitigation strategies.
- C1 Compliance (Cannabis, Hemp and CBD)- Ensuring brand protection by minimizing risk and maintaining regulatory compliance from seed to sale. C1 Compliance has an outstanding reputation for assisting our clients in developing and implementing comprehensive compliance strategies to ensure your business maintains and exceeds regulatory requirements and cannabis laws.
- Retail Integrity Solutions- Experts in loss prevention, operations, and risk, Retail Integrity Solutions build custom solutions through a holistic approach to total retail loss. Our objective is to protect your company's profits and contribute improvements to the company's overall performance without adding high overhead budget costs.
The Integritus Group executive team and strategic advisors have multiple decades and cumulatively over 75 years of real-world experience holding executive leadership positions in various sectors throughout the consumer goods and services industry. As stewards of integrity, the stakeholders of The Integritus Group are committed to protecting your brands and building lifelong partnerships as trusted advisors.
We provide Regulatory Compliance Services and Loss Prevention Solutions for the Pharma, Cannabis, & Retail Industries. Our solutions include consulting, regulatory compliance audits, to cannabis application writing, along with a complete suite of outsourced loss prevention services & solutions.
Kevin O'Brien, VP Business Development, states, "Our combined experience across multiple industries will allow The Integritus Group to provide regulatory compliance services to ensure our partners are complying with local, state and federal regulations as well as provide nationwide loss prevention solutions that focus on the core areas that affect profitability whether it's in retail store front, manufacturing, or throughout the supply chain." The mission of the Integritus group is to Promote an Organizational Culture of Integrity and Trust that Encourages Ethical Conduct and a Commitment to Overall Compliance.
Learn more about our comprehensive menu of cost-effective performance improvement solutions. http://www.theintegritusgroup.com
