Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market In US 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in us 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 955.33 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on intraoperative neuromonitoring market in us 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of surgeries that require ionm. In addition, rising adoption of remote ionm is anticipated to boost the growth of the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in us 2020-2024 as well. Market Segmentation This intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US 2020-2024 is segmented as below: Type: • Insourced IONM • Outsourced IONM Application: • Orthopedic And Neurosurgeries • Cardiovascular Surgeries • ENT Surgeries • Other Surgeries Methodology: • Evoked Potential (EP) Monitoring • Electroencephalogram (EEG) • Electromyography (EMG) End-user: • Hospitals • Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASG) • Other End-users Geographic Segmentation: • Blank Key Trends for intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US 2020-2024 growth This study identifies rising adoption of remote ionm as the prime reasons driving the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US 2020-2024 growth during the next few years. Prominent vendors in intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US 2020-2024 We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in us 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC, Cadwell Industries Inc., Computational Diagnostics Inc., IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., NuVasive Inc. and SpecialtyCare Inc. . The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
