SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, wants to help get America moving by offering a free initial visit to all new patients throughout the month of June, the aggregate value of which is expected to be approximately $1 million.
Due to the effects of COVID-19, Americans have been carrying an enormous amount of stress – this can manifest both mentally and physically including symptoms like fatigue, depression, as well as upper back, neck and low back pain. Quarantine and isolation have also led to sedentary behavior and lower levels of activity for many Americans. Chiropractic care can promote improved physical function and joint motion and is vital for keeping the body balanced, flexible and functioning at its best so that patients can get back to doing what they love.
"More than one-third of Americans experience chronic pain, which has been exacerbated due to the stresses caused by the pandemic. As states begin to reopen around the country, our doctors of chiropractic are moved to serve their communities through COVID-19 and beyond by donating free chiropractic visits for new patients throughout the month of June, which is valued at approximately $1 million in the aggregate," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp.
A nationwide system of over 500 chiropractic clinics in 34 states, The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services including no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.
About The Joint Chiropractic
The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 500 locations nationwide and over seven million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times "Top 200+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.
Business Structure
The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.