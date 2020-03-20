LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As coronavirus hysteria spreads across the country, people have been forced to eliminate many of their day-to-day activities. Shopping is limited, entertainment events have been canceled, schools are closed, and hospitals are preparing for worse case scenarios.
Addressing the severity of the situation, Brooke Kelley, co-founder of The Kelley Group, Intl., says, "With most natural disasters, the damage is localized making it easier to know who needs help and where to send aid. Unfortunately, with the coronavirus pandemic the collateral damage is everywhere!"
In response to these trying times, and with many people being quarantined at home, The Kelley Group and its financial services partners are hosting a special online presentation "Attack the Coronavirus: The 90-Day Challenge," on Tuesday, March 24th. Advisors, their friends, family, staff members and clients who participate will learn highly effective techniques for improving mental and physical health while strengthening their bond with important people in their lives during a crisis situation. They'll also receive a free copy of The Game: Win Your Life in 90 Days book and can sign up for an additional four months of complimentary coaching to better help them implement the strategies taught.
In return, co-founder Sarano Kelley is asking investors to focus their attention and fundraising efforts on charities that support people affected by the virus and its impact. "There are kids whose only meal of the day is the one they get in school. How will they eat? This is a time to step up our efforts to help those who are affected by the virus, both physically and financially," he says.
Attack the Coronavirus: The 90-Day Challenge is based on the Kelleys' bestselling book and process, entitled The Game: Win Your Life in 90 Days. This morale- and health-boosting book and process has proven highly effective for helping professionals achieve their personal and professional goals.
The process also has been featured in two television shows and will soon be produced as a documentary, highlighting strategies to help people better communicate during a crisis.
To register for 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT) Tuesday, March 24th, CLICK HERE:
https://thekelleygroup.net/2020-03-24-wall-streets-gift-to-main-street-at-10am/
To register for 8 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. PDT) Tuesday, March 24th, CLICK HERE:
https://thekelleygroup.net/2020-03-24-wall-streets-gift-to-main-street-at-5pm/
ABOUT THE KELLEY GROUP
www.thekelleygroup.com
The Kelley Group is the premier communication skills training company, providing professional speaking, training and coaching to the services industry
Co-founders Brooke and Sarano Kelley have taught thousands of professionals highly effective communication skills and goal setting strategies. They are co-authors of the best-selling book, The Game: Win Your Life in 90 Days, which is the basis for their popular coaching program by the same name and has been made into two landmark television shows.
Contact Info:
Erika @626-394-9844
customerservice@kelleygroupintl.com