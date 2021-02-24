LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. David Mahjoubi, a leading board-certified Anesthesiologist and founder of the Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles provides IV ketamine treatment therapy to treat many health issues such as Depression (including treatment-resistant), PTSD, Anxiety and the chronic pain that patients with fibromyalgia suffer from. Fibromyalgia often appears dissociated in symptoms, and many doctors tend to treat the "separate conditions" instead of treating the patient as a whole. Patients may suffer from pain in multiple areas of the body, chronic headaches, burning sensations in their hands, and cramps in their feet, all at the same time. Patients often suffer through their condition because treating one symptom is not helping with all of the others. There is no known cure for fibromyalgia, yet the Advanced Fibromyalgia Protocol offered at the Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles has proven to be effective in treating its multiple symptoms.
Dr. David Mahjoubi has many years of clinical experience with intravenous ketamine and has seen firsthand the benefits of ketamine for people experiencing the chronic pain associated with fibromyalgia. After a set of IV infusions, patients are prescribed a ketamine nasal spray + oral Naltrexone to help significantly reduce their symptoms. There has been an astonishing 85%-90% success rate in reducing pain and anxiety associated with fibromyalgia with the Advanced Fibromyalgia Protocol. Dr. Mahjoubi is one of only a handful of doctors in the country offering ketamine nasal spray as a supplementary, at-home treatment for chronic pain to help maintain and extend the benefits of IV ketamine treatments.
"I have successfully helped patients with fibromyalgia who have waited years for helpful treatment. Patients' pain levels are being dramatically reduced, and their quality of life is being handed back to them with our innovative treatment plan," says Dr. Mahjoubi.
More about Dr. David Mahjoubi:
David Mahjoubi, M.D. is a board-certified anesthesiologist. He earned his medical degree from The Chicago Medical School and completed his residency training in Anesthesiology at the University of Southern California (USC)/Los Angeles County Medical Center after completing an internship at the UCLA Medical Center. He is the author of multiple publications in the medical field. Dr. Mahjoubi has extensive experience administering IV ketamine dating back to 2006. He founded The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles in 2014 after noticing the profound mental health benefits ketamine treatments can provide. If you are suffering from fibromyalgia, chronic pain, or a mood condition, visit the Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles' website at http://www.ketaminehealing.com, or contact the clinic at (866) 987-7874.
