NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The KIND Foundation and Project N95 today launched the Frontline Impact Project, a platform whereby healthcare institutions and other front line response organizations can request resources to help meet their greatest needs in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthering the work of Project N95, which to date has focused on performing supply chain diligence and helping healthcare workers who need personal protective equipment (PPE), the partnership will extend an opportunity to the thousands of health care facilities already in Project N95's network to also request donations in the areas of nourishment, lodging, transportation, among others.
Over the past few weeks, Project N95 has connected thousands of healthcare institutions with suppliers of masks, gowns and gloves. Through this partnership, Project N95 will continue to serve as the national clearinghouse to connect healthcare providers with this critical equipment, and The KIND Foundation will support those efforts with critical funding – while also assuming the central role of recruiting other corporate and civic partners to build a donation-based supply of other needed items.
The KIND Foundation has committed up to $1 million to expand upon Project N95's current efforts, to develop the Frontline Impact Project, and together with Lubetzky Family Foundation, to build a civic network to source additional resources. Additionally, KIND Snacks, the healthy snack purveyor, has committed to donate a minimum of 5 million KIND bars to distribute to those on the front lines – 1 million of which have already been distributed.
"We have been so moved by the courageous contributions from health care professionals and wanted to do our small part to support them," said Daniel Lubetzky, KIND Founder & Executive Chairman. "Over the last couple of weeks, we faced unexpected challenges as we worked to equitably and efficiently distribute healthy snacks to health care institutions and first responders. Then we discovered Project N95, which had already built connections with and vetted thousands of health care groups in need. With their partnership, we've launched this platform to connect those who want to help with those who need help."
"At this critical moment in the fight, frontline health workers need so much – masks, gowns, and gloves, but also food and safe places to sleep," said Andrew Stroup, co-founder of Project N95. "Many of them can't go home to their families or to the corner to grab dinner without risking exposing others to the virus. KIND and The KIND Foundation are stepping up to help those who are putting their lives on the line to save others. We're proud to be their partner and to carry forward this work as far as we can for as long as it takes."
KIND and Project N95 welcome and encourage all enterprises big and small to join in the efforts as the needs brought on by this pandemic spike over the next few weeks. The Frontline Impact Project can support groups facing the same challenges that KIND confronted: a streamlined way to effectively reach thousands of individuals on the front lines. If you're interested in donating goods and/or services to health care institutions through the platform, please visit www.frontlineimpact.org.
About KIND Snacks
Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to make the world a little kinder one snack and act at a time. KIND was born out of its founder's desire to create a snack that was healthy and tasty, wholesome and convenient.
Kindness has always been at the core of its business. KIND was founded with a social mission, the KIND Movement, which celebrates and inspires kindness. Today, the Movement is brought to life through the brand and The KIND Foundation.
KIND is majority founder- and team-owned, and every full-time team member has a stake in the company. To learn more about KIND, KIND® bars and to join our Movement, visit kindsnacks.com.
About Project N95
The national clearinghouse to connect healthcare providers with critical equipment.
Project N95 gets personal protective equipment to frontline medical workers across America -- items like gowns, gloves, ventilators, and masks.
About The KIND Foundation
The KIND Foundation is a charitable organization established by KIND with a mission to foster kinder and more empathetic communities. Its signature initiative, Empatico, is a video conferencing tool for educators to connect their classrooms with others around the world. To learn more, visit kindsnacks.com/foundation.