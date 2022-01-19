CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today is the official launch of Raising Addy, a place to learn, share ideas and support parents of special needs children.
Raising Addy, is not intended to be just a website. It allows parents/caregivers to ask questions, share ideas and learn from other parents/caregivers facing similar unknowns and battles. The Raising Addy platform also has useful resources, therapists and products utilized by special needs parents that have proven to be extremely helpful.
Christine McCarty, owner and creator of Raising Addy, is a mom to three (including Addy who is special needs), a full time Chief Marketing Officer, an avid Peloton member and dedicated yogi.
"My hope in creating Raising Addy is to not only provide resources/inspiration for other parents/caregivers, but to also help cope with the ups and downs of raising a special needs child in addition to two other children while holding down a full-time job. It's not easy, but I manage to get up every morning to be the best mom I can be. I hope my experiences can truly help others."
###
About Raising Addy:
Raising Addy, is a place parents/caregivers can come to learn, share, listen and obtain helpful information in raising a special needs child. It offers resources, therapist intel, helpful products in addition to providing a forum to ask questions and share ideas. The site is not intended to give any medical advice, nor treatment, but to simply have one place to gather useful information and resources.
For More Information:
Christine McCarty
Media Contact
Christine McCarty, Raising Addy, 3126221799, christine@raisingaddy.com
SOURCE Raising Addy