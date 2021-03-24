OAK BROOK, Ill., Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founding Attorney Joseph (Jay) Bogdan is a registered pharmacist and an attorney. He received his Pharmaceutical Doctorate degree from the University of Illinois College of Pharmacy at Chicago and his law degree while attending night school at John Marshall Law School in Chicago.
Jay focuses his legal practice on representing healthcare professionals to state boards and federal agencies. He is also an expert witness in numerous pharmaceutical cases including cases dealing with controlled substances. Jay has represented clients in many types of legal matters, including licensure issues for professionals, healthcare providers, and entities. In addition, he delivers lectures on health care legal matters to professional organizations and provides consultation to various healthcare corporations, companies, and law firms regarding pharmacy and healthcare matters such as billing audits, contract review, and legal consultation. Jay also assists pharmacies in their appeals to auditor and PBM audit result discrepancies.
Attorney Patrick M. Callahan of the Law Offices of Joseph J. Bogdan, LLC has an extensive background in healthcare. He received his Masters of Public Health from Columbia University in New York, New York. He then earned his law degree from DePaul University's College of Law with an additional certificate in health care law. He has worked for several Illinois public agencies, including the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the Health Care Fraud Division of the Illinois Office of the Attorney General.
Patrick handles a wide range of healthcare-related matters, including licensure issues for all healthcare providers and other regulated professionals, medical staff privilege disputes, medical resident disciplinary cases, Drug Enforcement Administration investigations and agreements, Illinois Department of Public Health investigations, and various civil and appellate actions.
At The Law Offices of Joseph J. Bogdan, LLC, we have over 19 years of experience and proven success defending health care professionals who are in jeopardy of having their licenses disciplined by the state. We provide skilled consultation and legal services for nearly all health care providers and entities, including pharmacists, pharmacies, physicians, physician assistants, nurses, nurse practitioners, psychologists, social workers, dentists, chiropractors, physical therapists, residents, hospitals, nursing homes, pharmacies, and durable medical suppliers. We also offer consultations for law firms and in-house regulatory departments for various health care-related legal matters.
To learn more about The Law Offices of Joseph J. Bogdan, LLC, visit https://www.jjblawoffice.com/ or call 630-310-1267 to schedule a free consultation.
