SUNRISE, Fla., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AB7 America is proud to celebrate its 10-year anniversary! The company, which manufactures a full range of natural based repellent & care products for pets, is a subsidiary of the AB7 Group -which is celebrating its 50-year anniversary.
To commemorate its anniversary, AB7 America has created a comprehensive booklet to recap its milestones which will be available to its employees and customers. This booklet will include timelines of both AB7 America and AB7 Group's history.
For the past 10 years, AB7 America has provided their customers with innovation, industrial technology and quality products that are effective and reliable. The company has combined industrial know-how with science backed research in perpetual movement, forging long-term relationships with its customers.
"Thanks to the vision and tireless efforts of AB7 America and AB7 Group team members, we are able to provide our customers with healthy products for their pets," said Philippe Chelle, CEO of AB7 America. "We are very excited to celebrate our team who founded and helped grow the companies into what they are today and look forward to many more years of providing sustainable products for pets."
To request a copy of the booklet, please contact Pamela Wadler at, pam@trentandcompany.com.
For more information about AB7 America and AB7 Group, please visit, ab7america.com.
Please follow AB7 America's pet care brand, Alzoo on Instagram
About AB7 America
AB7 America, Inc. located in Sunrise, FL, is a subsidiary of AB7 Group. AB7 America develops and manufactures sustainable and science-based pet care products for North American retailers and veterinarian channels. Its product portfolio includes flea and tick repellent, calming, grooming, pain relief and deodorizing products for dogs, cats and horses.
About AB7 Group
AB7 Group companies develop and manufacture human care, animal care and home care products, integrating a sustainable and innovative industrial approach. The company's specialization lies in the development of innovative chemical processes and products for veterinary and cleaning purposes.
Media Contact
Nancy Trent/Pamela Wadler, Trent & Company, Inc., +1 2129660024, pam@trentandcompany.com
SOURCE AB7 America