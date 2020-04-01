RYE BROOK, N.Y., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), a global leader in the fight against cancer, along with valued partners, announced their commitment to help as many blood cancer patients as possible during this unprecedented crisis. The LLS COVID-19 Patient Financial Aid Program will begin immediately to provide $250 to eligible patients struggling with the economic hardship presented by the pandemic.
Joining LLS in this critical initiative, one of the first to meet the urgent needs of blood cancer patients during this crisis, are leading healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and consumer product companies – Amgen, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, Foundation Medicine, Inc., Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Incyte, MorphoSys Foundation, Servier Pharmaceuticals, Subaru of America, Inc., and Takeda Oncology.
Cancer patients who are immunocompromised face unique risks during this pandemic, in addition to the everyday stressors in managing their disease and accessing the care they need. The COVID-19 crisis adds a layer of distress for those patients who might experience financial hardship caused by the economic impact of the pandemic.
"That's where The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society comes in," says Louis J. DeGennaro, Ph.D., LLS president and CEO. "Cancer doesn't stop because of COVID-19, and cancer patients can't wait for our help. Along with our partners we anticipated that blood cancer patients would need help with non-medical expenses such as food and other household needs, and housing and transportation, and we aim to raise up to $10 million to help even more patients during this crisis," added DeGennaro.
Blood cancer patients and caregivers can visit this page to access the application form for the LLS COVID-19 Patient Financial Aid Program. Additionally, LLS is providing free educational resources and support to patients through a series of blogs, webinars and chats led by medical professionals.
Anyone can help patients during this stressful time by visiting LLS.org and donating to LLS, to support cutting-edge research and patient services for blood cancer patients in their time of need. All donations contribute to LLS's quest to find cures for blood cancers and to ensure patients have access to the care they need. LLS is grateful for the commitment of its partners in helping blood cancer patients and their families. The previous support of LLS partners like Burlington Stores, Walgreens and The Wawa Foundation has been instrumental to LLS's mission and programs.
This new program is one of many services provided by LLS for patients, including the LLS Co-Pay Assistance Program, Patient Aid, Susan Lang Pay-It-Forward Patient Travel Assistance Program and Urgent Need Program. As well, LLS offers free clinical trial navigation guidance through LLS's Clinical Trial Service Center, and its Information Resource Center provides patients and families one-on-one support with a Blood Cancer Information Specialist at 800-955-4572.
For more information, visit this page.
About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.
Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.
For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The LLS Children's Initiative: Cures and Care for Children with Cancer
The LLS Children's Initiative is a $100 million multi-year effort to take on children's cancer through every facet of LLS's mission: research, patient education and support and policy and advocacy. The LLS Children's Initiative includes: more pediatric research grants, a global precision medicine clinical trial, expanded free education and support services for children and families and driving policies and laws that break down barriers to care. To learn more, visit www.lls.org/childrens-initiative.
