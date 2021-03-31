LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Congregations from The Light of the World (La Luz del Mundo) delivered gift baskets to doctors around the country on this National Doctor's Day to show appreciation for their hard work. The events took place in different locations throughout California, Georgia, New Jersey, Texas, among others.
"Doctors are constantly fighting the good fight, helping keep us safe and healthy when we may fall ill, which has been the case for many in this past year," said Jack Freeman, spokesperson for The Light of the World. "We understand that this will not be enough to repay them for their hard work and the millions of lives they've touched, but we want to honor them with these tokens of appreciation."
Throughout 2020 and the start of this year, healthcare physicians have been battling at the forefront of this fight against COVID-19, risking their well-being and giving up time with their families, with the goal of providing the community an opportunity to survive this global pandemic. As a gesture of appreciation, members from congregations of the Light of the World took gift baskets and other items to the doctors located in local healthcare facilities.
"These types of gestures are especially meaningful and touching during a difficult time for many of our colleagues in the medical field," said Christina Bishop-Feeny, Vice President of Jersey City Medical Center. "It lets us know that we're not forgotten and to know that you are praying for us every day means a lot."
Members from the Light of the World congregations continue to recognize the dedication and sacrifice of physicians around the world and will continue to support them throughout this time.
