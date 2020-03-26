Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

DUBLIN, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Losartan (CAS 114798-26-4) Market Research Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of Losartan. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.

The Losartan global market report key points:

  • Losartan description, applications and related patterns
  • Losartan market situation
  • Losartan manufacturers and distributors
  • Losartan prices
  • Losartan end-users
  • Losartan downstream industries trends

Chapter Insights

  • The first chapter introduces the product (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.).
  • The second chapter focuses on Losartan end-uses.
  • The third chapter summarizes data about manufacturing methods.
  • The fourth chapter is about the related patents.
  • The fifth chapter deals with Losartan market trends and forecast, distinguish Losartan manufacturers and suppliers.
  • The sixth chapter provides Losartan prices data.
  • The seventh chapter analyses Losartan downstream markets.

Key Topics Covered

1. LOSARTAN GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information

2. LOSARTAN APPLICATIONS

3. LOSARTAN MANUFACTURING METHODS

4. LOSARTAN PATENTS

5. LOSARTAN MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. Global Losartan market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities
5.2. Manufacturers of Losartan

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America
  • Etc.

5.3. Suppliers of Losartan

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America
  • Etc.

5.4. Market forecast

6. LOSARTAN MARKET PRICES

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

7. LOSARTAN END-USE SECTOR

