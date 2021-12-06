ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier, Inc (NASDAQ: PINC), the leading group purchasing organization for hospitals in the U.S., has named The Marena Group, based in Lawrenceville, GA, its manufacturer and supplier of medical-grade, post-surgical compression wear. Premier's network consists of more than 4,500 hospitals and health care systems in the U.S.
The agreement, effective December 1, 2021, will leverage Marena's product lines including post-surgical compression girdles, bodysuits, bras, mastectomy bras, binders, vests, and facial garments.
All garments feature Marena's patented TriFlex™ fabric, which provides targeted compression for invasive, minimally and non-invasive procedures. All garments are designed in collaboration with surgeons and patients, to support patient recovery and help optimize results.
"Premier aligns itself with top quality suppliers within the healthcare industry, so the selection of The Marena Group as a supplier reinforces our position as the global leader of innovative, compression garments," said The Marena Group President and CEO Dale Clendon. "This partnership will not only allow us to address the post-surgical recovery needs of thousands of additional patients, but it represents a significant growth opportunity for our company as our line of products continues to expand to meet the growing demand."
About The Marena Group
The Marena Group LLC is a U.S. medical device manufacturer with over 25 years of experience in the healthcare sector. Our products are sold in 60 countries globally. Marena's mission is to help patients around the world recover comfortably and with confidence. Since 1994, Marena has been dedicated to advancing the effective use of medical-grade compression through research, innovation, design and manufacturing of garments for post-surgical recovery and long-term wellness benefits.
About Premier, Inc.
Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier's news and investor sites on http://www.premierinc.com for more information about the company.
Media Contact
Allison Ritter, Marena, 1 4042103641, aritter@hopebeckham.com
SOURCE Marena