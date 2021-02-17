UNION, N.J., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Jersey-based, The Maskie, recently launched a line of tie-dye masks in an array of colors including, pink, black, blue, and sage. In the past year, masks became a critical aspect of daily life, and by extension, wardrobe ensemble. The foundational elements of a quality face mask are functionality, comfort, and visual appeal. The Maskie's designers distinguish themselves and their product in a saturated field of competitors with attractive, comfortable, and highly functional masks.
The Maskie products are 5% Spandex and 95% Rayon. Rayon fabric is soft, breathable, and highly absorbent, while Spandex provides give and stretchability. The Maskie wearers can choose their preferred fit with the product's fabric loops or the extendable elastic loops that tuck inside the mask. These masks can also be used as an attractive scrunchie and easily wrap around the wrist when not in use.
Regarding the release of their tie-dye line of masks and the company's dual focuses on functionality and visual appeal, The Maskie Vice President Rosa Tavares writes:
"Our customers are loving the new tie-dye masks. In our initial line of masks, we focused on functionality and attractive primary colors that our customers can adapt to anything they wear. We believe this adaptability is maintained with our tie-dye masks while adding a fun splash of color. This new line is not a gaudy rainbow tie-dye; it is understated and fitting for any circumstance or outfit."
Too often, colorful masks are not well suited for certain occasions or outfits. For customers looking for a comfortable and highly functional yet colorful mask, the new tie-dye line from The Maskie could be a great choice. Interested consumers can browse The Maskie's products and competitively priced offers such as the Family Pack and the 3 Pack, at http://www.themaskie.com/.
Additional information is available at http://www.themaskie.com/, on Instagram, @themaskie, YouTube, and Facebook.
