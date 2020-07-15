NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meadows Health Center, the skilled nursing neighborhood at Edgewood Retirement Community in North Andover, MA, was named a Best Nursing Home by U.S. News & World Report for the sixth time. The Meadows received the highest possible overall rating of 5/5 and rated a perfect 3/3 — "High Performing" — for both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.
According to U.S. News & World Report's Nursing Home Finder,* a decision-support tool created to help consumers who are seeking a nursing facility for themselves or a family member, there are more than 15,000 nursing homes in the U.S. Of those, less than 3% received a 3/3 score for both levels of care evaluated. The short-term rehabilitation ratings and long-term care ratings were based on a number of quality measures focused on staffing, outcomes, resident complaints and processes of care. The data used came from publicly available sources published by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency charged with setting and enforcing nursing home standards.
Responding to the announcement of the award, David Botte, NHA, administrator of The Meadows Health Center at Edgewood, praised his team: "I have never seen a more compassionate group of individuals who truly love caring for residents. I am proud and honored to serve as their administrator and even more humbled by their hard work and the dedication they show to each member of our community."
Even in these unprecedented times, The Meadows team has maintained the community's exceptionally high standards of care. Jody Frasier, whose mother was a resident at The Meadows for five weeks while fighting Covid-19, sings their praises: "The staff is so caring, and I never felt like I was wasting their time whenever I called, day or night. [I'm] so pleased I made the decision to keep my mom at The Meadows for treatment of Coronavirus rather than sending her to the hospital. With all the medical care and a lot of love, she has come through this virus. We are so lucky!"
Richard Altman, MD, whose mother is also a resident at The Meadows, concurs. "As a physician and surgeon [involved with treating and consulting on Covid-19 cases], I have a very good perspective on the reality of the situation. When I Zoom with friends around the country, they always ask about Mom and are very concerned. I reassure them, praising all the steps The Meadows has taken in a pro-active way and ahead of the powers that be. I tell them she is in the safest place she can be — certainly safer than if living with me. When this crisis nears its end, I feel the entire Meadows staff will be able to hold their heads high [and be proud of] what they have accomplished."
The Meadows Health Center is part of Edgewood Retirement Community in North Andover, MA. Edgewood is the Merrimack Valley's only LifeCare Community and New England's only Hearthstone-Certified Center of Excellence. The community offers independent living, assisted living, memory support, short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing care and an adult day program. For more information, visit the website at EdgewoodRC.com.
*U.S. News & World Report's Nursing Home Finder. Copyright ©2019 U.S. News & World Report, L.P. Data reprinted with permission from U.S. News.
