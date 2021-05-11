RALEIGH, N.C., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Science Liaison Society (MSL Society) announced today that it has earned the prestigious Accredited Provider accreditation by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET). As a result, all MSL Society training programs are now fully accredited, and authorized to award IACET Continuing Education Units (CEUs).
Currently, some of the most requested training programs that the MSL Society provides include:
- MSL Onboarding/New hire training
- Effective Virtual KOL Engagement: Building New and Maintaining Relationships
- Effectively Identifying, Gathering, and Communicating Actionable Insights
- KOL Relationship Development, Communication, and Maximizing Performance
- How to Critically Evaluate a Research Paper
To achieve IACET accreditation, the MSL Society completed a rigorous application process and successfully demonstrated adherence to the ANSI/IACET 2018-1 Standard for Continuing Education and Training by addressing the design, development, administration, and evaluation of its programs. The ANSI/IACET Standard reflects an international standard of excellence in providing quality education and training instruction utilized by thousands of education and instruction programs worldwide.
"We are very proud to earn accreditation status," stated Dr. Samuel Dyer, CEO of the MSL Society. "Our accreditation with IACET demonstrates and validates our commitment to providing quality MSL and Medical Affairs training, as well as meeting the international standard of excellence."
"The immense power and benefit of the IACET-accredited MSL Society training program is undeniable," stated Shelley E. Brown, PhD, MDiv, Associate Director, Medical Affairs, Vericel. "Just as IACET accreditation delivers value every step of the way, our MSL team is now able to better engage and provide value to our KOLs at every step of scientific engagement. The rigor of the MSL Society training programs now coupled with this globally recognized credential is unparalleled and has provided our MSL team at Vericel with the necessary skills and competency to advance in their careers beyond what they could have imagined."
"I am excited that the MSL Society Training Programs are now fully accredited by IACET," stated Doug Yau, PhD, MBA, National Director, Oncology, Sanofi Genzyme. "In the past, we definitely could see the elevated competencies and performance improvement of those MSLs at Sanofi Genzyme who went through MSL Society training programs. Now, accreditation shows the commitment the MSL Society has made to assure that MSLs and aspiring MSLs are receiving quality training that is guided by the ANSI/IACET Standard for continuing education and training."
"We are pleased to recognize and celebrate the achievement of the Medical Science Liaison Society as an Accredited Provider," stated Casandra Blassingame, CEO of IACET. "The MSL Society proudly joins nearly 500 organizations around the globe that have matriculated through a rigorous peer-reviewed process by experts in continuing education, thereby ensuring the highest possible standards are met."
About Medical Science Liaison Society: The MSL Society is the only 501c3 nonprofit organization exclusively dedicated to the global medical science liaison (MSL) profession and offers a myriad of training programs for MSLs, including in-person, live virtual, and eLearning formats. The MSL Society is the credible resource for MSL and Medical Affairs training programs and has conducted live training programs for MSL teams in more than 15 countries.
For more information: www.themsls.org/msl-training-programs
About IACET: The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) is a nonprofit association dedicated to quality continuing education and training programs. IACET is the only standard-setting organization approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for continuing education and training. The ANSI/IACET 2018-1 Standard for Continuing Education and Training is the core of thousands of educational programs worldwide.
For more information: www.iacet.org
