Partnership Will Raise Skills of SLPs in Medical Settings
ROCKVILLE, Md., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) announced today that The Medical SLP Collective, a membership program for speech-language pathologists (SLPs) in medical settings, has become an ASHA Corporate Partner.
ASHA's partnership with The Medical SLP Collective will introduce ASHA member SLPs to a community of clinicians and researchers with high-level experience in medical speech-language pathology. A suite of benefits—including webinars, resources, and mentorship opportunities—will aid medical SLPs in boosting their skills and commanding greater authority in their workplaces to provide the most effective care for their patients.
"Up-to-date education is critical for our members who work in healthcare settings," said ASHA President Judy Rich, EdD, CCC-SLP, BCS-CL. "By partnering with The Medical SLP Collective, we can continue to ensure that clinical patients with communication, cognitive, and swallowing disorders receive the highest level of care from SLPs."
"As a crucial part of the health care landscape, medical speech-language pathology requires up-to-the-minute evidence, research, and skills," Medical SLP Collective Founder and Chief Executive Officer Theresa Richard, MA, CCC-SLP, BCS-S, said. "That's exactly why we're here. We're beyond excited to help ASHA transform their practice and through our core values of support, quality, growth, and success."
About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)
ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 223,000 members and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology support personnel; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders.
About The Medical SLP Collective
The Medical SLP Collective is a membership program that provides high quality resources, education, mentorship, and support to SLPs across all medical settings. Founded in 2018 by a Board Certified Specialist in Swallowing and Swallowing Disorders (BCS-S) and mother to a child with complex medical needs, The Medical SLP Collective is committed to helping medical SLPs improve their clinical competence, patient outcomes, and career satisfaction in a safe and evidence-rich environment. For more information, visit MedSLPCollective.com, and join the medical conversations on Instagram.
