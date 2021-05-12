WASHINGTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce the newest spokesperson for the #GetNaked campaign to increase awareness about melanoma early detection and Melanoma Awareness Month throughout the month of May – our own Senior Advocacy Officer, Cassie Beisel!
Cassie joined the MRF in 2014 and brings an incredible passion to her work towards better outcomes and quality of life for patients, caregivers and their loved ones since she herself has survived three cancers – stage IIIC melanoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia and squamous cell carcinoma. In celebration of the MRF's 25th anniversary in 2021, Cassie courageously stepped in front of the camera to share her story and show our community how important it is to check your skin to help prevent a melanoma diagnosis.
"Cassie's experience as a melanoma survivor gives her a purpose and determination that defines her commitment to the millions of melanoma patients, survivors and caregivers across the country," said MRF CEO Kyleigh LiPira. "As an MRF Advocate, staff member and #GetNaked spokesperson, she is a powerful voice."
Since Cassie's melanoma diagnosis, the outdoor enthusiast and former tanning bed user has embraced sun safe practices and now regularly checks her skin, while also watching out for others, to make sure they have no unusual looking spots. Prevention and early detection is a key element of the MRF's mission since melanoma of the skin is known to be 90% preventable.
"This May, and in honor of the MRF's 25th Anniversary, I wanted to show that I have skin in the game, which is why I decided to #GetNaked. In my younger years I would get naked for a tanning bed but now I do it for early detection and awareness, including a yearly skin exam with my dermatologist. I also ensure that I take just a few minutes, once a month, to look for any new or changing spots on my skin," explained Cassie.
As Senior Advocacy Officer, Cassie leads the MRF's advocacy efforts to mobilize advances in policy, federal funding and regulatory issues while representing and engaging the interests of the melanoma community. She is a member of and serves on the steering committee for the National Council of Skin Cancer Prevention (NCSCP). She is Co-Chair of the NCSCP's Skin Smart Campus Initiative and is a member of the Public Access to Sunscreen (PASS) Coalition.
Unveiled each year during Melanoma Awareness Month, the MRF's #GetNaked campaign promotes the life-saving importance of melanoma early detection through monthly self-skin checks and an annual full body exam by a board-certified dermatologist. The campaign showcases bold images and shares powerful stories from real melanoma patients and survivors to increase awareness of a cancer that will be diagnosed in more than 207,000 Americans this year. To learn more about melanoma, the Melanoma Research Foundation and the #GetNaked campaign, visit http://www.melanoma.org.
About Melanoma
Melanoma is one of the fastest growing cancers in the United States and can strike men and women of all ages, races and skin types. With a 1 in 50 lifetime risk of developing melanoma, in 2021 more than 207,000 Americans will be diagnosed. Melanoma is the leading cause of cancer death in women 25-to 29-years-old and the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in adolescents and young adults 15-to 29-years-old. Most melanomas occur on the skin; but melanoma can also occur in the eye (ocular, or uveal melanoma), in mucous membranes (mucosal melanoma), or even beneath fingernails or toenails.
About the Melanoma Research Foundation
The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Since 1998, the MRF has funded over $20.1 million in melanoma research, transforming the landscape of treatment development. Committed to the support of medical research in finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about prevention, diagnosis and the treatment of melanoma. The MRF is a committed advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of the disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at http://www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
