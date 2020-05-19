The Michael J. Fox Foundation Publishes New Resource, "If I Knew Then What I Know Now: Guide for People Newly Diagnosed with Parkinson's," Authored by Patients to Provide Insights and Wisdom on Parkinson's Disease

- With an estimated 1 million people in the United States currently living with Parkinson's, and approximately 60,000 newly diagnosed annually, resources to educate patients and families are critical - Authored by members of the Foundation's Patient Council, the new guide provides first-hand reflections and practical strategies to answer common questions on understanding and living with Parkinson's - Anyone touched by Parkinson's is encouraged to download the free guide at michaeljfox.org/newlydiagnosed