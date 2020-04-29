- New animated video, "Together, We Can Solve the Parkinson's Puzzle," aims to encourage Parkinson's patients and families to take part in research to help speed a cure - Narrated by Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor Alan Alda, the video can be watched at michaeljfox.org/your-role-research - Content made possible by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with additional funding from members of MJFF's Parkinson's Disease Education Consortium