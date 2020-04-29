NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) has released a new video, "Together, We Can Solve the Parkinson's Puzzle," to illustrate the role each individual within a family and community can play to help scientists piece together a fuller picture of Parkinson's disease (PD). Responding to the urgent need for additional volunteers in Parkinson's clinical studies, MJFF's new video provides those living with and without the disease with an educational resource to encourage research participation and engagement in the Foundation's mission to eliminate PD. Using state-of-the-art animation, the video's message is simple: "the answer will be found in all of us." The video is narrated by Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor Alan Alda, who revealed his own Parkinson's diagnosis in 2018.
"Our ambitious goal to cure Parkinson's will be achieved only by partnering with people with the disease and their loved ones," said Todd Sherer, PhD, chief executive officer of MJFF. "Now is an unprecedented time in Parkinson's research, with more potential treatments in development than ever before. Our Foundation produces informative and engaging resources such as this video to empower the Parkinson's community to take an active role in accelerating scientific breakthroughs and ushering therapies to market."
An Obligation to Supporting Research through Community Engagement
Since its inception in 2000, The Michael J. Fox Foundation has existed to speed Parkinson's research progress and bring patients new and improved treatments for their disease. To do this, the Foundation has funded more than $900 million in global research programs to date. Yet, clinical studies and new treatments can't move forward without the participation of patients and families. Across all research, 85 percent of trials face delays and 30 percent never get off the ground because of a shortage of volunteers. MJFF is focused on creating educational resources and onramps for the Parkinson's community to demonstrate the power they hold in moving research forward.
Earlier this year, the Foundation relaunched its online clinical study matching tool, Fox Trial Finder (www.foxtrialfinder.org), which connects volunteers with hundreds of actively recruiting studies around the world. And MJFF is the sponsor of Fox Insight, an online clinical study that collects day-to-day information on the lived experience and genetics of Parkinson's, and the Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative, a landmark clinical study focused on identifying and validating Parkinson's disease biomarkers.
Funding for the new animated video was provided by members of MJFF's Parkinson's Disease Education Consortium, including ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Acorda Therapeutics, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, GE Healthcare, Kyowa Kirin, Lundbeck, Neurocrine Biosciences, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, US WorldMeds and Voyager Therapeutics. This alliance of biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms share the Foundation's commitment to furnishing high-quality educational resources for the Parkinson's community.
"By studying Parkinson's together — with patients and their families participating in research studies —we can build a better overall picture of the disease," says video narrator Alda. "One day we'll be able to stop it in its tracks. Until then, let's work together to find better treatments and a cure for Parkinson's and put The Michael J. Fox Foundation out of business."
About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers. In addition to funding more than $900 million in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson's awareness through high-profile advocacy, events and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world.
For more information, visit us on the web, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.