ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mid-Atlantic ADA Center, (MAADAC), a member of the National Network of ADA Centers, is pleased to share the details of its agenda for 2022.
The organization will launch many new initiatives this year while continuing its 31-year history as the region's leading source for training, information dissemination, and free technical assistance on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for people living in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
"As the ADA enters its 32nd year in 2022, our entire Mid-Atlantic ADA Center team is honored to serve neighbors in the mid-Atlantic region with information dissemination, training, and free technical assistance around the rights and responsibilities of citizens, businesses, and public entities under this critical civil rights law," said Ann Deschamps, Director of the Mid-Atlantic ADA Center. "This year, we are also excited to announce many new initiatives, including a new video campaign to help improve communications between people with disabilities and law enforcement agencies, and Equity in Focus, an initiative designed to foster deeper understanding of the ADA within racial and ethnic minority groups in the region."
The Equity in Focus initiative will accomplish its goals through needs assessment, coalition building, and community engagement with nonprofit organizations, social service agencies, state and local government, faith-based organizations, identity-specific chambers of commerce, and additional leadership groups.
"Equity in Focus is a cornerstone initiative for our team in 2022. Once our effective collaborations are established, our team will develop a needs assessment to help us learn what ADA information and services are important and needed, as well as the most culturally and linguistically responsive strategies for delivering them. Additionally, through Equity in Focus, we will identify ways to connect underserved communities with our existing initiatives (Community Partners Network, Title II Network, Aging Initiative, and Hospitality efforts, for example) in order to enhance integration, build capacity, and strengthen community bonds," said Deschamps.
In addition to Equity in Focus, MAADAC recently launched a new series of informative "practical tips" videos in collaboration with the Arc of Northern Virginia and the Fairfax County, Virginia Police Department. The videos were designed to increase communication between people with disabilities and law enforcement with topics such as Talking with police, Comfort kits (what they are and how they are important), and Calling 911. To watch the entire series, visit the MAADAC YouTube channel.
"The early feedback from the public has been very positive and we are grateful for our amazing team of collaborators," added Deschamps. "We are hopeful the videos will be used by people across the region and nation as guides for increased communication, and we are eager to share and promote the videos in 2022 and beyond as we continue to expand this initiative in coming years."
This year, the MAADAC will conduct its first proactive public media campaign to encourage residents across the region to engage the center and utilize its many services.
"We are excited to work with regional public media in order to invite more people to engage with us if they have questions about the ADA," said Ann Deschamps.
About the Mid-Atlantic ADA Center
The Mid-Atlantic ADA Center provides technical assistance, information, guidance, and training on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), tailored to meet the needs of businesses, government entities, organizations, and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic Region (DC, DE, MD, PA, VA, and WV). The Mid-Atlantic ADA Center is a member of the National Network of ADA Centers and is funded by the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research (NIDILRR) grant number 90DPAD0008). The Mid-Atlantic ADA Center is a project TransCen, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to improving education and employment success of youth and young adults with disabilities. Connect with the Mid-Atlantic ADA Center on Facebook. The Mid-Atlantic ADA Center is available to assist with any of the following areas: material dissemination, free technical assistance, training, referrals, and research on the ADA.
Media Contact
Joshua Steinfeld, Steinfeld Consulting, +1 339-225-1581, steinfeldconsulting@gmail.com
SOURCE The Mid-Atlantic ADA Center