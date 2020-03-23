NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market to Reach $4.03 Billion by 2030
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
• What are the various minimally invasive biopsy technologies available in the market?
• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global minimally invasive biopsy technologies market?
• What is the current market size and future potential of these technologies?
• How is the integration of AI expected to impact the market growth during the forecast period?
• What is the role of minimally invasive biopsy technologies in drug discovery and clinical research?
• How are minimally invasive biopsy technologies expected to drive precision medicine during the forecast period?
• How are technologies such as optical biopsy, breath biopsy, and skin assays expected to evolve in the future?
• What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of minimally invasive biopsy technologies?
• Which are the established as well as emerging players in this market and what key strategies are being followed by them to establish a strong foothold in the market?
• Which therapeutic application market is estimated to witness massive incorporation of the minimally invasive biopsy technologies market in the forecast period?
• Which clinical application is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?
• Which technological advancements are expected to impact the market growth in the future?
Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market Forecast, 2019-2030
The minimally invasive biopsy technologies market industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.82% during the forecast period, 2019-2030. The minimally invasive biopsy technologies market generated $924.8 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.
The market growth in the minimally invasive biopsy technologies market can primarily be attributed to the factors such increasing global burden of cancer, rising awareness for early disease diagnosis, and increasing demand for minimally invasive diagnostics.However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth.
These challenges include stringent regulatory guidelines, the high cost of technologies, and the lack of adequate reimbursement policies.
Expert Quote
"The increasing adoption of targeted therapies and the growing prominence of the concept of personalized medicine are driving the adoption of minimally invasive biopsy technologies. The increasing adoption is further expected to bring down the cost and is expected to improve the patient access to these technologies."
Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market
The research report on global minimally invasive biopsy technologies market provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms and technological advancements.
The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the minimally invasive biopsy technologies market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to minimally invasive biopsy technologies market.
Market Segmentation
The global minimally invasive biopsy technologies Market Segmentation (on the basis of technology) is further segmented into liquid biopsy, optical biopsy, and other technologies (brush biopsy, fine needle aspiration, pigmented lesion assays, and breath biopsy).
The global liquid biopsy market is further segmented by product (tests, kits and consumables, and instruments), circulating biomarkers (ctDNA, CTCs, cfDNA, extracellular vesicles and others), clinical application (treatment monitoring, prognosis and recurrence monitoring, treatment selection, and diagnosis and screening), and therapeutic application (lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, blood cancer, other types of cancer, and non-oncology applications).
The global optical biopsy market is further segmented by therapeutic application (oncology and non-oncology applications).
The global other technologies market is further segmented by therapeutic application (lung cancer, melanoma, thyroid cancer, and non-oncology applications).
The global minimally invasive biopsy technologies Market Segmentation (on the basis of region) is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, and Rest-of-the-World. The potential of each technology with respect to different regions has also been provided.
Key Companies in the Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market
The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the global minimally invasive biopsy technologies market include Abcodia Ltd., Adaptive Biotechnologies, Biocept, Inc., Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Chronix Biomedical, DermTech, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Guardant Health, Inc., Mauna Kea Technologies, Myriad Genetics, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Owlstone Medical Ltd, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Veracyte, Inc., among others.
Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest-of-Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Australia
• South Korea
• Singapore
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Latin America and the Middle East
• Rest-of-the-World
