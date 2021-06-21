OLNEY, Md., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MOG Project, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the research and treatment of Myelin Oligodendrocyte Glycoprotein Antibody Disease, or MOG-AD, has commenced its national mission to raise awareness of MOG-AD, which was identified in 2004 as a neuroinflammatory disease. Supported by a board of medical advisors from top neuroimmunology laboratories, including the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Johns Hopkins University, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Mayo Clinic, which discovered the disease, The MOG Project is taking the first steps in its mission by assembling previously unavailable information about MOG-AD and its treatment and encouraging donations to support continued research and education.
"Our biggest obstacle is that this condition is still relatively unknown in both the public and medical communities. Many people, including doctors and neurologists, have never even heard of MOG-AD," said Julia Lefelar, executive director and co-founder of The MOG Project. "We are excited to officially launch The MOG Project as a 501(c)3 backed by the support of leading neurologists and researchers around the world. Together, we hope to raise awareness of MOG-AD so that more people can get tested and treated."
MOG-AD is a neuroinflammatory condition in which the immune system attacks vital myelin oligodendrocyte glycoproteins, usually in the optic nerve but sometimes in the brain and spinal column. Because the symptoms of MOG-AD closely resemble Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and other neuroinflammatory diseases, many MOG-AD patients have been misdiagnosed and are receiving incorrect, and possibly damaging treatments. The Mayo Clinic developed an antibody test in 2017 to detect MOG-AD, but awareness of this life-saving test is minimal.
The idea for The MOG Project originated in 2017 with Julia Lefelar and her daughter Kristina Lefelar after Julia's diagnosis of MOG-AD. As they endeavored to learn more about the disease, they became increasingly frustrated with the lack of information available. After living with the symptoms of MOG-AD, and receiving several incorrect diagnoses, Julia, with Kristina's help, and co-founder Amy Ednie, launched the project to increase access to information for both doctors and patients and ultimately raise funding for continued research and education.
To donate to the MOG Project visit: https://mogproject.org/community/contribute/donate/.
