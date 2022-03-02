BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A February 1 article on Allure compiles suggestions from experts on skincare after a rhinoplasty (aka, a nose job). Tips in the article include being careful when washing the area around the nose, moisturizing regularly, and using sunscreen to protect skin from ultraviolet rays. Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Payam Jarrah-Nejad, M.D., F.I.C.S., F.A.C.S., known more informally to his patients and colleagues as Dr. J, says that a good plastic surgeon will monitor patients postoperative progress and provide them with all of the self-care information they need.
Dr. J notes that, while it's crucial to practice good self-care following any surgery, the most important step of all in a facial or body procedure is the selection of the best possible plastic surgeon for the job before surgery. He adds that it's essential that patients limit their search to board-certified plastic surgeons. This is because not all doctors who are legally allowed to perform rhinoplasties and other procedures have undergone the two years of additional training required to call themselves plastic surgeons, says Dr. J. Moreover, board certification proves that a surgeon's knowledge and skills have met the rigorous standards of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. He adds that it's also essential to account for the aesthetic X-factor that separates merely competent plastic surgeons from those likely to produce superb results.
Dr. J, who is double-board certified in both plastic surgery and general surgery, adds that one way to see if a doctor has mastered the art, as well as the science, of plastic surgery is to examine their past outcomes. For example, Dr. J's rhinoplasty results can be seen on his online gallery. The doctor notes that looking at before-and-after pictures can help a patient imagine the kind of outcomes that might be possible in their own case.
Returning to the topic of recovery following a rhinoplasty or other procedure, Dr. J says that he has worked hard over the years to developing highly advanced techniques for minimizing patient recovery times on all of his procedures. He adds that patients who want to benefit from a recovery that is both successful and more rapid can help ensure both is by insisting on a board-certified plastic surgeon with a proven track record of outstanding outcomes.
Dr. J's has received consistent five-star reviews on sites like Yelp and RealSelf.
