CHEVY CHASE, Md., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology, has been awarded the Best of Herndon business award for the 11th year in a row. Dr. Naderi and The Naderi Center will also be inducted into the 2021 Herndon Business Hall of Fame which recognizes the best of local Herndon area businesses, the center announced today.
Every year, the committee running the Herndon Award program selects a small group of companies who exhibit "exceptional marketing success" in the Herndon local business community. According to the award program, these companies elevate the perception of area businesses with positive images that demonstrate how Herdon as a community is a desirable place to 'live, work, and play.' The Naderi Center has been selected for this exclusive distinction for over a decade.
In order to determine the winners in every category, the Herndon Award program committee looks at the quality of what each nominated business is offering in the community. Selection of the final award winners is done through a combination of internal input by the Herndon Award committee and data that is provided through external third parties.
"We're once again extremely honored to be selected for the Best of Herndon business award." Said Dr. Naderi. "We work hard to serve the community and provide the best in surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments. The Herndon award and inclusion in the 2021 Herndon Business Hall of Fame is great recognition for our staff for a job well done."
The mission of the Herndon Award program is to recognize the area's small business community and their economic contributions. As one of the most respected plastic surgery and dermatology centers in the US, The Naderi Center has been locally and nationally recognized for work cosmetic surgery, injectables, and a multitude of skin treatments include Fraxel laser services, microneedling, chemical peels, PRP injections for hair loss and more.
To schedule a consultation with Dr. Naderi or any of the center's specialists or to learn more about the procedures performed at The Naderi Center, visit http://www.virginiafacialplasticsurgery.com.
About The Naderi Center
The Naderi Center is one of the most specialized and unique plastic surgery & dermatology practices in the US. The Naderi Center's practitioners believe in specialization because it minimizes risk and achieves the best possible results for patients. Each of the center's four board certified physicians focus exclusively on specific areas of cosmetic surgery & dermatology and are recognized as true masters in their field by both physician colleagues and patients. Come see how "ultra-specialization" is the future of patient safety, results, and satisfaction. Visit http://www.virginiafacialplasticsurgery.com for more information.
Media Contact
The Naderi Center, virginiafacialplasticsurgery.com, (301) 222-2020, info@virginiafacialplasticsurgery.com
SOURCE Naderi Center