RESTON, Va., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great skin is achievable with the right diet, products, and treatments, one big player often times utilized to achieve the ultimate "perfect" skin is microneedling. Pore size, acne scars, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and uneven texture are just a few obstacles the skin wants to bounce back from but is unable to do so without some help.
Microneedling is made for patients with all different skin types wishing to improve the overall appearance of their skin. Microneedling uses a special pen with 32-36 small needles that are used to create micro-puncture sites within the skin. These micro-punctures go on to stimulate accelerated production of the skin's collagen and elastin. The final result is skin that is more youthful skin that is more even in texture and tone; which are key to evening skin texture and pigmentation. A series of 3-6 treatments is recommended to achieve the best results.
Microneedling is often performed with the use of Plasma Rich Platelets (PRP). Plasma Rich Platelets are found in the blood and are full of healing nutrients like growth factor proteins. PRP's role in injections and microneedling treatments is to speed up the healing process, decrease downtime and enhance treatment results.
According to Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Alexandra Snodgrass, "patient's reactions to microneedling differ but generally there is about a 5-7 day downtime where your skin will feel warm, tight and slightly swollen." Other treatment effects can include redness, burning, itching, and peeling. For optimal results it is recommended that you stay hydrated, avoid the sun and apply sunscreen when outdoors.
