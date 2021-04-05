CHEVY CHASE, Md., Apr. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Naderi Center, greater Washington D.C.'s most specialized cosmetic surgery practice, announced today that their team of board-certified plastic surgeons has been selected as 2021 Top Medical Professionals by DC Magazine. Drs. Anderson, Kulak, Naderi, and Snodgrass will appear in the May 2021 wellness issue of the magazine as part of the publication's inaugural list of Top Medical Professionals.
Published by Modern Luxury Media, DC Magazine surveyed their readership asking them to share exceptional experiences with medical professionals in the greater Washington area. In addition, the magazine's editorial team also determined a baseline system for ranking top medical professionals in the region. In the final evaluation, additional weight was given to professionals who showed evidence of outstanding patient care and professionalism according to patients and peers. The Naderi Center's four physicians met all the criteria set forth by the magazine and will be honored with the awards in May.
The Naderi Center doctors are known for focusing on specialized areas of facial and body plastic surgery and non-invasive cosmetic procedures. The center adopted this approach both to minimize risk for patients as well as to provide patients with the best possible results from their highly trained and experienced physicians. Each of the four board-certified doctors at The Naderi Center are regarded as master-level medical professionals by their physician colleagues, patient reviews, and through a long list of accolades including the newest addition from DC Magazine.
At the center, Dr. Erica Anderson specializes in breast and body work, Dr. Jessica Kulak focuses on aging face and facial rejuvenation, Dr. Shervin Naderi is a rhinoplasty specialist, and Dr. Alexandra Snodgrass specializes in dermatology.
To learn more about The Naderi Center physicians and to see a full list of services as well as an extensive portfolio of before and after work, visit the center's website at virginiafacialplasticsurgery.com.
About The Naderi Center
The Naderi Center is made up of board-certified plastic and facial plastic surgeons and dermatologist, who are highly specialized in providing cosmetic surgery and dermatology solutions for patients. With their unique approach and commitment to specialization, The Naderi Center has become one of the most specialized and unique plastic surgery and dermatology practices in the United States.
