WASHINGTON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) and its national network of family caregivers, advocates, and experts have come together in response to the recently released American Jobs Plan. As a result, NAC has issued a letter to not only thank the President and the Vice President for their recognition of family caregivers as integral members of the long-term care system, but also to provide additional considerations that would provide this unpaid workforce with the support it deserves. The letter is attached to this press release.
"In the American Jobs Plan, President Biden and his Administration highlight a critical need that would ensure our country can compete on a global level by calling for an investment in the so-called 'care economy'," said Mike Wittke, MPA, Vice President of Research and Advocacy at the National Alliance for Caregiving. "American families are at an incredible disadvantage as an increasing level of healthcare and public health related responsibilities are jeopardizing their financial security and ability to participate in the workforce. However, we believe the Biden Administration can go a step further by calling for priorities that address our need for a robust family caregiver support infrastructure."
At a glance, the letter addresses the following policy priorities:
- Supporting and maintaining the work of the RAISE Family Caregiving Advisory Council, under the Administration for Community Living, to create a National Family Caregiving Strategy;
- Including family caregivers in a comprehensive, national policy on paid family and medical leave;
- Expanding access to the National Family Caregiver Support Program and home and community based services;
- Ensuring federal data collection is person-centered and representative of the nation's diverse population;
- Leveraging community partners to increase options for respite.
This letter amplifies NAC's mission to improve quality of life for friend and family caregivers, and those in their care, and to enhance the capacity of the caregiving movement by calling on the President and Vice President to consider the unique challenges of unpaid caregivers. With vaccination efforts ahead of schedule, Americans have been given the opportunity to clearly envision life beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. NAC, on behalf its community of caregiving partners and advocates, asks the President and Vice President to consider the state of emergency that many families will continue to live in as communities begin reopening amid rising vaccination rates.
About the National Alliance for Caregiving
Established in 1996, the National Alliance for Caregiving envisions a society that values, supports, and empowers family caregivers to thrive at home, work, and life. NAC's mission is to build partnerships in research, advocacy, and innovation to make life better for family caregivers. Working in coalition with national and international organizations and advocates, NAC provides thought-leadership, builds strategic alliances, and convenes stakeholders and advocates. Learn more about our work at http://www.caregiving.org. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
