WASHINGTON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ A new report from the National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC), with support from EMD Serono, Inc. as part of its Embracing Carers initiative, equips caregiving advocates with the necessary tools to develop statewide, community-focused caregiving strategies. From Momentum to Movement: Developing a Unified Strategy to Support Family Caregivers Across the Nation is the first iteration of a living document and compilation of resources to help guide advocates in developing statewide caregiving strategies that address community-level needs. The report and executive summary are each available at https://www.caregiving.org/unified-state-strategy/.
"The public health implications of family caregiving have compelled more policymakers to consider effective strategies to support families," said Karen Marshall, JD, Director of Advocacy and Engagement at the National Alliance for Caregiving. "Still, research shows–and the caregivers and advocates in our network tell us–that navigating siloed systems of services and supports not only complicates the job of caring for friends and family, but also negatively impacts caregivers' physical, emotional, and financial health. We're amplifying their calls for a unified strategy that addresses community-level needs while coordinating support infrastructure for caregivers across the lifespan."
While policy recommendations around providing spport to caregivers continue to emerge globally, nationally, and at state and local levels, both policymakers and advocates have articulated the need to coordinate and sustain efforts to effectively recognize and support family caregivers. In alignment with this need, From Momentum to Movement includes:
- A strategic process to foster the development of actionable goals in new state plans;
- Core policy recommendations in person-centered domains that coordinate alignment across key global, national, and state-level priorities and to strengthen movement toward a robust, unified caregiving strategy for caregivers across the lifespan;
- Case studies from existing state caregiving plans.
This report amplifies feedback from NAC's 2019 Annual Conference of Caregiver Advocates and the collective, multi-disciplinary expertise of its National Caregiver Advocacy Collaborative, as well as the insights of several advocates involved with state caregiving plans at various stages of development. NAC continues its mission of building out partnerships to advance the goal of a unified caregiving strategy to support family caregivers across the nation.
Established in 1996, the National Alliance for Caregiving envisions a society that values, supports, and empowers family caregivers to thrive at home, work, and life. NAC's mission is to build partnerships in research, advocacy, and innovation to make life better for family caregivers. Working in coalition with national and international organizations and advocates, NAC provides thought-leadership, builds strategic alliances, and convenes stakeholders and advocates. Learn more about our work at http://www.caregiving.org. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
