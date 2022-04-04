The National Center for Homeopathy will host its Joint American Homeopathy Conference (JAHC) from 22-24 April, 2022 to bring together various segments of the industry in one place at the Hyatt Regency in Reston, Virginia, with the event streamed live virtually using vFairs.
RESTON, Va., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The JAHC has announced they will be hosting their upcoming Joint American Homeopathy Conference, which aims to promote health and wellness education in the homeopathic industry, from the 22nd to the 24th of April, 2022. This hybrid event will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Reston, and will be streamed live using vFairs for a wider audience. It is targeted at homeopathy experts, as well as people wanting to learn the basics about the field. Those interested can register on the home page.
This annual event is the largest of its kind in North America, and focuses on offering a strong support system for people wanting to get educated in homeopathy. While it will offer an in-person aspect to help promote this learning, it will also include pre-recorded video sessions attendees can access on-demand. In addition, it will stream its sessions live as well for the online audience. The conference is gathering a diverse and inclusive community, with a variety of people at varying levels of expertise communicating with each other. The event will be hosted over three live days, with over 30 speakers, and hundreds of attendees. It will also include fun activities for everyone involved.
The hosts are involving their online audience in these interactive elements as well, with online sessions, scavenger hunts, and leaderboard options. These will engage the participants, and make them feel part of the community.
A conference attendee appreciated this hybrid event, stating, "For years I have asked the National Center for Homeopathy to hold a virtual conference. And here it is! I am so excited to be able to attend the best conference in the world without having to travel overseas."
The CEO & Founder of vFairs, Muhammad Younas, said, "Hybrid event solutions are perfect for knowledge-based conferences like the JAHC. This way, we can work together to make these educational opportunities available and accessible to as many people as possible."
About National Center for Homeopathy
Founded in 1974, the National Center for Homeopathy (NCH) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting health through homeopathy by advancing the use and practice of homeopathy.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs & more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.
