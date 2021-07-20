MT. LAUREL, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCC is a not-for-profit organization that provides a national certification program for nurses, physicians, and other licensed health care professionals. Certification is awarded to nurses in the obstetric, gynecologic, and neonatal specialties and, advanced practice Neonatal and Women's Health nurse practitioners. Subspecialty certifications are awarded to licensed health care professionals in the subspecialty areas of electronic fetal monitoring, care of the extremely low birth weight neonate, neonatal neuro-intensive care, obstetric and neonatal quality and safety and neonatal pediatric transport. Since its inception in 1975, NCC has awarded certifications to more than 192,000 licensed health care professionals.
"The National Certification Corporation is pleased to receive accreditation by ABSNC for our Neonatal Nurse Practitioner and Women's Health Care Nurse Practitioner specialties. National accreditation is the 'gold standard' for those who provide certification to healthcare professionals and demonstrates a huge commitment by certification organizations. Certification by healthcare professionals demonstrates a commitment to ongoing knowledge competency in their specialty throughout their careers. With the complexity of the healthcare system, certification with ongoing maintenance improves the quality and outcomes of the care provided. NCC is proud to be accredited by ABSNC and is proud of those who are committed to ongoing certification," stated NCC's Chief Executive Officer, Robin Bissinger, PhD, APRN, NNP-BC, FAAN.
ABSNC accreditation is a peer-reviewed mechanism that allows nursing certifying organizations to obtain program accreditation by demonstrating compliance with the highest quality standards in the industry. To maintain accreditation, programs must exhibit continuing adherence to the 18 standards set forth. "ABSNC Accreditation represents a recognized standard in certification testing and indicates that the credential meets or exceed legal and regulatory guidelines," said Felicia Lembesis, CAE, Executive Director.
The mission of ABSNC is to recognize quality specialty nursing and associated non-RN certification programs through accreditation. It is the only accrediting body specifically for nursing certification. ABSNC currently accredits more than 60 certification programs from 20 specialty nursing certification organizations. The accreditation standards offered by ABSNC include Examination-Based Certification Programs, Portfolio Assessment Certification Programs, and Assessment-Based Certificate Programs. For more information about ABSNC and its accreditation standards, please visit http://www.absnc.org or contact Felicia Lembesis, ABSNC Executive Director, (flembesis@ahint.com, 856-439-9080).
