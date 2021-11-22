ST. LOUIS, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Legion Child Welfare Foundation (CWF) awarded The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS) $25,000. The grant will help fund NCCS's Transportation Assistance Fund.
Each year, nearly 16,000 children are diagnosed with cancer. When faced with this news, the NCCS believes a family should be focused on one thing—getting their child well again. Yet, many struggle with the financial consequences of a cancer diagnosis and are unable to meet basic needs like getting their child to and from treatment. The Transportation Assistance Fund alleviates the financial burden of travel and lodging for families seeking care.
The CWF is focused on contributing to the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual welfare of children. The new grant will help raise awareness of the NCCS program so that more children with cancer receive the lifesaving care they need.
The NCCS partners with nearly 200 childhood cancer treatment centers across the country. The grant will fund the creation and production of informational materials on the support provided by the organization so these facilities can provide them to families in need. Additionally, the NCCS estimates the grant will provide transportation assistance to approximately 70 new families, a 20% increase.
"We are thrilled to receive this grant. These funds will help inform families battling childhood cancer of the services provided by the NCCS. It comes at a critical time. In the midst of an ongoing pandemic, travel is increasingly expensive and challenging, especially for a sick child. With help from this grant, we will be able to reach more families in need of our assistance," said NCCS President and CEO Mark Stolze.
The NCCS is committed to being there for children battling childhood cancer—NO MATTER WHAT. Programs like the Transportation Assistance Fund provide vital resources to ease the financial and emotional burdens families experience when they have a child with cancer.
The NCCS looks forward to helping even more kids get on the road to survival thanks to the grant from the CWF.
The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is a not-for-profit organization providing support to families making their way through the daunting world of childhood cancer and survivorship. With over 30 years of experience serving more than 46,000 children, the NCCS is able to take a "no matter what" approach to help families stay strong, stay positive and stay together. The NCCS has been recognized as a Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity and earned a GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, call 314-241-1600, visit theNCCS.org or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
