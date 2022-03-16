ST. LOUIS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS) was recently awarded a triple star rating from Charity Navigator, America's premier independent charity evaluator. Charity Navigator helps charitable givers make intelligent giving decisions by providing in-depth, objective ratings and analysis of the financial health and accountability and transparency of America's largest charities.
Philanthropic supporters look to Charity Navigator to ensure charitable organizations are stewarding resources responsibly and performing services for their constituents with the highest integrity. In addition to the star rating system, Charity Navigator also provides deeper insights for inquiring givers into a philanthropic organization's administration of resources. Reflected as a numerical score, organizations are closely evaluated on several important organizational management factors such as allocation of financial resources, accountability, transparency, leadership and community. The NCCS was awarded a score of 85.01.
NCCS President and CEO Mark Stolze is extremely proud of this milestone: "This distinction is held in high regard amongst philanthropic organizations across the country. It's deeply gratifying to receive this accreditation from Charity Navigator, in addition to our longstanding Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity Seal of Approval and Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency certifications. It's this sort of recognition that enables our organization to build relationships to sustain our growth well into the future, and is a testament to our enduring 35-year commitment to supporting children with cancer and their families, no matter what."
About the National Children's Cancer Society
The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is a not-for-profit organization providing support to families making their way through the daunting world of childhood cancer and survivorship. With over 30 years of experience serving more than 46,000 children, the NCCS is able to take a "no matter what" approach to help families stay strong, stay positive and stay together. The NCCS has received a triple star rating from Charity Navigator, recognized as a Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity and has earned a GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, call 314-241-1600, visit theNCCS.org or follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.
