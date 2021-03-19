TEMPE, Ariz., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RALNA - Arizona is the most recent state to propose legislation seeking to limit Emergency Medical Services (EMS) access for disabled elderly.
Arizona Senate Bill 1373 imposes a disservice to many seniors. Assisted living industry leaders are blending their voices and firing back to protect countless American moms and dads.
After paying taxes for decades during their adult lives, seniors deserve the same access to municipal services as other tax-paying citizens.
RALNA is blending its voice with the Arizona Assisted Living Home Association expressing severe concerns.
Arizona prohibits assisted living homes from providing medical care, which is why restricting EMS access jeopardizes lives amongst a rapidly growing population.
According to the CDC, about 10,000 baby boomers turn age 65 every day, and 4,000 people turn 85 a day - about 2.5 million people need assisted living.
Restricting EMS access to affordable senior housing is an injustice to many. The Arizona S.B. 1373 can potentially lead to premature deaths amongst seniors occupying residential assisted living homes.
Unfortunately, this measure is a growing trend across the country, and this is why RALNA is putting up a nationwide fight.
Assisted living homes typically provide seniors with more independence and assistance with activities of daily living at far lower costs.
"This bill represents a national trend attempting to push seniors into high-cost big-box facilities for a level of care that most seniors do not need," said RALNA President Brian Pinkowski.
According to the CDC, in 2016, 49 million U.S. adults were 65 or older, representing 15% of the population.
Due to baby boomers, it's anticipated that this rapidly growing number will reach 71 million by 2030.
As lifelong taxpayers, seniors deserve affordable assisted living housing of their choice. It is an injustice to force seniors into big-box nursing homes for emergency medical services.
As a result, the RAL National Association amplifies voices within the small care home industry by partnering with owners and operators nationwide.
Free RALNA memberships are improving the level of care for countless moms and dads across the country by making sure their voices are heard.
These free memberships are helping to build an army of entrepreneurs.
Residential assisted living industry leaders aim to reshape the infrastructure of quality care by fighting for seniors' rights.
