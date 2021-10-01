MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month, the National Fisheries Institute (NFI) wants you to go pescatarian! Celebrating its second annual National Pescatarian Month, sponsored by its award-winning blog, Dish on Fish, the institute hopes to shed a national spotlight on pescetarianism, promoting a healthy lifestyle as well as sustainable fishing and seafood consumption practices.
Thanks to the NFI initiative consumers can now enjoy fish-centric meals with a little culinary assistance. As the sponsor of National Pescatarian Month, Dish on Fish will showcase nutritious, pescatarian-focused meal plans, along with tips for simple seafood prep and cooking on their blog throughout the month.
Following last year's successful e-cookbook, "Everyday Seafood Recipes: 53 Quick & Easy Dishes," featuring primarily pescatarian, original recipes for the home cook, Dish on Fish will be releasing new and interactive recipes as well as educational videos around seafood preparation and sustainability.
"Once again, the 2021 edition of 'Everyday Seafood Recipes' is a free resource for consumers to download directly from the Dish on Fish website," explains Judy Dashiell, the senior vice president of the National Fisheries Institute. "Many of the book's recipes utilize everyday pantry staples and we illustrate a lot of different techniques for preparing seafood—we even have pescatarian recipes for the slow cooker and air fryer!"
National Pescatarian Month is designed to help keep seafood top of mind with consumers, encouraging them to enjoy seafood at least two or three times a week, either at home or when dining out. The initiative's goal is to bolster the existing efforts of many retailers, foodservice operators, and brands that market under the National Seafood Month umbrella.
Long celebrated as National Seafood Month, October now has an even stronger connection to seafood. With this second annual celebration, NFI plans to make seafood less intimidating, proving that it can be used in place of other, more common proteins, while being just as—if not more—delicious.
"We take a 'give it a try this month' approach with Pescetarianism. We'll show how easy - and tasty - it is to swap out things like traditional burgers or tacos for a seafood version," says Dashiell.
In addition to promoting educational material about National Pescatarian Month on their platforms, the NFI and its members have partnered with other seafood industry groups to help spread the word. Partners of the program will tout the various health benefits of pescetarianism with their respective audiences and celebrate the seafood-and-vegetable lifestyle.
###
About National Pescatarian Month
National Pescatarian Month is recognized each October in celebration of pescatarians and the pescatarian diet. This officially designated holiday embraces the health and lifestyle advantages of choosing a pescatarian diet, which consists of seafood + vegetarian options. The holiday encourages consumers to "Go Pescatarian" in October, with a goal of eating a least two to three seafood meals a week, whether enjoyed at a restaurant or prepared at home. National Pescatarian Month is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute (NFI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about seafood safety, sustainability and nutrition. To learn more about National Pescatarian Month, visit the NFI's blog Dish on Fish.
About The National Fisheries Institute
The National Fisheries Institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to education about seafood safety, sustainability and nutrition. From seagoing vessels to favorite seafood restaurants, The NFI's diverse member companies bring delicious fish and shellfish to American families. The NFI promotes the federal government's Dietary Guidelines, which suggests Americans include fish and shellfish in their diets at least twice per week, for longer, healthier lives.
The NFI and its members are committed to sustainable management of our oceans and to being stewards of our environment, through the institute's embrace of the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Fisheries. The NFI believes the investment it makes in the world's oceans today will provide our children and future generations the health benefits of a plentiful supply of fish and other seafood tomorrow.
From responsible aquaculture and a marketplace supporting free trade to ensuring consumers and the media have the facts about the health benefits of fish and shellfish, The NFI and its members support and promote sound public policy based on ground-truth science.
