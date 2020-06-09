NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Limousine Association (NLA), the leading non-profit organization responsible for and dedicated to representing the interests of the private chauffeur transportation industry, recently worked with the Global Virus Network (GVN), an international coalition of medical virologists whose goal is to help the international medical community by improving the detection and management of viral diseases, to create a recommended hygienic protocol for drivers and operators amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As the country begins to re-open and travelers look for safe modes of transportation, The National Limousine Association is dedicated to giving its drivers and riders peace of mind that choosing ground transportation is the safest option.
The following recommended guidelines have been approved and validated by the GVN to maintain safe, healthy environments to protect NLA passengers and drivers:
- Vehicles go through a cleaning cycle with a Hospital Grade disinfectant 30 minutes after completing each trip. All common areas and high-touch areas like arm rests, door handles, lavatories, seatback screens and seat belts are wiped down and disinfected between trips by drivers and chauffeurs while wearing PPE and gloves.
- Where practicable, it is recommended to open the vehicle windows to minimize potential exposure.
- All drivers will be screened daily based on CDC and Department of Health recommendations.
- All drivers shall use PPE as required by Local, State and CDC recommendations
- Glove wearing is promoted. Gloves are mandatory while handling luggage. Using hand sanitizer or washing hands after removing gloves is recommended.
- Safe passenger signs or placards depicting "this vehicle is deep cleaned daily in accordance with the CDC Recommendations" should be positioned in vehicles reflecting driver's attention to safety.
- Hand sanitizer or wipes will be available to all drivers and guests.
- All passengers on board are required to wear face coverings.
- It is highly advisable that drivers add similar messaging to the "Terms and Conditions" portion of all email confirmations.
- Prearrival text messages should include a message "XYZ Transportation cares deeply about the health of our passengers and our chauffeurs. For that reason if anyone at the pickup location has been sick or quarantined due to COVID-19, or has been in recent close contact with someone showing COVID-19 symptoms, please contact us to reschedule your transportation to a more advantageous time frame.
For more information about the NLA, please visit www.limo.org. For more information about the GVN, please visit www.gvn.org.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL LIMOUSINE ASSOCIATION (NLA)
The National Limousine Association is a non-profit organization responsible for and dedicated to representing the interests of the private driver transportation industry at the global, national, state, and local level. It is the unified voice of this industry – linking transportation industry professionals from owners and operators to suppliers, manufacturers, regional and state limousine associations. With more than 2,000 NLA members, the Association is committed to exceeding expectations with regards to professionalism, transportation efficiency and safe riding.
About the Global Virus Network (GVN)
The Global Virus Network (GVN) is essential and critical in the preparedness, defense and first research response to emerging, existing and unidentified viruses that pose a clear and present threat to public health, working in close coordination with established national and international institutions. It is a coalition comprised of eminent human and animal virologists from 45 Centers of Excellence and seven Affiliates in 29 countries worldwide, working collaboratively to train the next generation, advance knowledge about how to identify and diagnose pandemic viruses, mitigate and control how such viruses spread and make us sick, as well as develop drugs, vaccines and treatments to combat them. No single institution in the world has expertise in all viral areas other than the GVN, which brings together the finest medical virologists to leverage their individual expertise and coalesce global teams of specialists on the scientific challenges, issues and problems posed by pandemic viruses. The GVN is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, please visit www.gvn.org. Follow us on Twitter @GlobalVirusNews.