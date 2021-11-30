MINSK, Belarus, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an enterprise in CBIP, the New Era Biotechnology Co., Ltd. participated in the fourth edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) which opened in Shanghai on November 5, 2021.

Located in Minsk, capital of the Republic of Belarus and a major hub of the Silk Road Economic Belt, CBIP is helping boost cooperation between China and Belarus. In recent years, China and Belarus have carried out fruitful exchanges and cooperation in the field of traditional medicine, and CBIP lately saw new achievements in facilitating cooperation between the two countries in fighting Covid-19 and developing Chinese pure herbal medicine. With the support from the governments of the two countries, CBIP has played an increasing role in promoting regional cooperation and economic and trade exchanges between the two countries, and also serves as a platform for international production capacity cooperation and science and technology innovation along the Belt and Road. Currently, it is home to 80 enterprises.

In March 2021, the Jintai Institute of Culture and Economics of China, led by Dr. Cai Chuanqing, founded the New Era Biotechnology Co., Ltd. in CBIP. It is the 69th company in CBIP, and the first engaged in Chinese pure herbal medicine in it. Belarus' unique folk medicine tradition and rich medicinal plant resources provide broad prospects for the two countries to cooperate in traditional medicine.

In June 2021, Belarus issued a presidential decree on improving the business environment of CBIP. The presidential decree allows enterprises in CIBP to provide medical services using traditional Chinese herbal therapies without mandatory registration with and license from Belarusian authorities.

Contact: Ms. Xing Nizhen 

Tel: 0037533-6249999

E-mail: novaerabiotech@mail.ru 

YouTube Link：https://youtu.be/48bS1JH9b9E

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-new-era-biotechnology-deepens-cooperation-between-china-and-belarus-in-the-great-stone-china-belarus-industrial-park-cbip-301433965.html

SOURCE The New Era Biotechnology Co.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.