INDIANAPOLIS, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXVOO®, a global innovation leader in unified communications products, announces that it is assisting with the US and global pandemic by shifting resources to help with shipping FDA Certified N95 mask supplies into the US.
John Gayman, President of NEXVOO®, stated, "With growing shortages of N95 masks and a growing coronavirus pandemic, our company has scheduled to ship more than 1 million units into the US. Our first supplies will be arriving by the end of this week, available for immediate distribution to healthcare facilities. For the foreseeable future, we will limit orders to healthcare institutions. We are going to prioritize orders on a first come first serve basis."
Direct sourcing is now available at https://www.nexvoostore.com/N95Mask. For orders of 4,000 or more, please email us at healthcare@nexvooinc.com or call 866.910.8366.
About NEXVOO®
Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, NEXVOO® is an innovation leader of unified communications with factory operations in Xiamen, China and the maker of the newly launched NEXVOO HOMEFONE™ https://www.nexvoo.com/homefone (the at home video phone that can be used with Zoom and Microsoft Teams).
Editorial Contact: Nellie Stout, 800.475.6131, media@nexvooinc.com